"He is back to his best" – Micah Richards heaps praise on under-fire Arsenal star after Liverpool win

Ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards has showered praise on Arsenal star Martin Odegaard for his standout performance in his team's recent 3-1 win against Liverpool.

Odegaard, who has received flak for being a shadow of his former self this season, produced a dominant outing against the visiting Reds on Sunday (Feburary 4). The 25-year-old created the most chances (3) in the game, completing 27 of 36 passes and registering two shots.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards lauded the Arsenal midfielder for his return to form against Premier League leaders Liverpool. He elaborated (h/t Metro):

"I know Jorginho got Player of the Match but Odegaard today... Jorginho was class and it was his first start since November so we get it, coming in and having that sort of impact was brilliant. But Odegaard... his passing, his weight of passing and how composed he is on the ball is just outstanding. He is back to his best. He had a bit of a dip when he had his injury but today he was outstanding."

Odegaard, who recorded 15 goals and eight assists last term, started Arsenal's win alongside summer signing Declan Rice and Jorginho in a 4-3-3 setup. He won one of two tackles and four of nine duels, and also completed one of one dribble during his team's home clash.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will next face West Ham United in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Sunday (February 11).

Jurgen Klopp makes claim after Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League defeat against Arsenal

During Sunday's game, Bukayo Saka netted the opener before Gabriel Magalhaes scored an own goal in the first half. Gabriel Martinelli put his club ahead in the 67th minute, while substitute Leandro Trossard secured all three points for Arsenal with an injury time strike.

At a post-game press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offered his two cents on his side's recent league defeat at the Emirates Stadium. He told reporters (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"Today pretty much everything went against us. Yes, we scored more or less their goal, they scored our goal, so that equals the thing. And then we got the red card, they didn't get a red card and there were some situations that could have been different."

Claiming that the Reds will focus on improving soon, Klopp concluded:

"But even with the red card then we lose 2-1, so what's that? It makes no difference but it would have looked different. It's done, I don't care about it anymore. Okay, not a great day for us. Yes, a bad day in the office, definitely, but not just a bad day in the office, and we have to make sure we don't have them anymore."

Liverpool, who are atop the Premier League table with 51 points from 23 matches, will next host Burnley on Saturday (February 10).