"He is back" - Carlo Ancelotti says Eden Hazard 'fought' for Real Madrid in Athletic Bilbao victory

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti named Eden Hazard in his starting line-up for the Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao yesterday. The Belgian had a performance to remember, running riot throughout his 86-minute spell on the pitch.

Hazard earned praise from Ancelotti for his display in the encounter. The Real Madrid tactician claims the former Chelsea playmaker is back to his brilliant best while hailing his fighting spirit during the game at the San Mames.

"The victory means a lot to us," Ancelotti said after his side came out on top with a 2-1 victory. "A complete game has come out with a team that was not used to playing in recent times. Nacho, Hazard, Fede, Camavinga."

"They have fulfilled a great game and a great commitment. Hazard of course is valid for the team. He has done well, he has fought, he has tried and of course he has returned."

Hazard and Vinicius Junior manned the right and left wings respectively during the clash with Athletic Bilbao. Apart from their efforts up front, the two wingers did a lot of defensive work to protect their side's narrow lead in the game.

Carlo Ancelotti found that quite impressive and has showered praise on the duo for their defensive contributions. He said:

"They [Eden Hazard and Vinicius Jr] understand well what the team has to do in the defensive phase and they have done it well, they have worked, they have put quality and a lot of commitment. The difference is to defend, not to attack because we have great individuals."

What next for Eden Hazard and Real Madrid?

Eden Hazard had a nice outing versus Athletic Bilbao.

The clash with Athletic Bilbao was Real Madrid's final game of the year. Los Blancos will go on a short break for the festive season and will return to action in 2022, with a clash with Getafe scheduled for January 2.

Just three days later, they'll take on Alcoyano in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey before locking horns with Valencia in La Liga on January 8.

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard will be hoping to continue his fine form when Real Madrid return to action next year. The Belgian is gradually becoming a key figure under Carlo Ancelotti. So far this season, he's made 14 appearances across all competitions, recording one assist to his name.

