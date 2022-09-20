“He had some bad games and everyone was saying ‘he still has to adapt’” – Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes feels critics were harsh on him compared to Arsenal man

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has hit out at critics who were harsh on him during his poor form at the club.

The Portuguese midfielder compared how others were kinder to Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, who has perennially struggled for form in England.

In comparison, Fernandes had a golden run since joining the club, which was recently marred by a string of poor performances.

Critics jumped in harshly on the Manchester United No. 8 and according to Fernandes, they accused him of moaning about fouls and not focusing on the game.

As per Utdreport on Twitter, Bruno told The Athletic:

"He [Nicolas Pépé] had some bad games and everyone was saying 'he still has to adapt’ [to the Premier League], but when Bruno was having a bad game, it was just because he was moaning or not focused on the game."

Nicolas Pepe joined Arsenal in 2019 for a club-record fee of £72 million. The Ivory Coast winger, however, failed to live up to the billing at the club.

He spent the majority of his time under Mikel Arteta as a bench player before leaving the club this summer on loan. He registered 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 games for the Gunners.

Bruno Fernandes joined United in January 2020 for an initial fee of £47 million with add-ons worth £21m plus 10% of the selling price if the club ever parts ways with the midfielder. He has racked up 51 goals and 40 assists in 134 games for the Red Devils since joining the club.

Manchester United attempting to rejuvenate their form under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United made a poor start to the new season under new boss Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman's side lost 1-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion before being battered 4-0 away at Brentford.

They have made amends since with four consecutive victories in the league, including wins against Arsenal and Liverpool.

United are currently fifth in the league table, with 12 points after six games. They are six points behind the Gunners (league leaders) but have a game in hand over their north London rival.

