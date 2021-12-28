“He had a bad time” – David Seaman feels 26-year-old has no chance of playing for Arsenal again

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes Icelandic shot-stopper Runar Alex Runarsson has no chance of playing for the Gunners ever again.

Seaman stated that Runarsson had a hard time when he was given his chance at Arsenal. The 26-year-old goalkeeper will now find it even more difficult to get game time following the emergence of Aaron Ramsdale. Speaking on his Seaman Says podcast (via HITC), the former Arsenal star said:

“I don’t think so. He came in and he had a bad time, didn’t he?! Even when he came in, the standard Aaron (Ramsdale) has now set is really good. It’s really high.”

Alex Runarsson joined Arsenal last season as a backup to Bernd Leno following the departure of Emi Martinez to Aston Villa. The 26-year-old goalkeeper made only six appearances for the Gunners and was responsible for a number of errors.

Runarsson is currently on loan at Belgian side OH Leuven until the end of the season. The Icelandic goalkeeper has only made six league appearances in Belgium so far this season.

Meanwhile Arsenal have finally found their number one in Aaron Ramsdale. The 23-year-old shot-stopper was signed from relegated Sheffield United for a fee of around €28 million. Ramsdale has been one of the most in-form goalkeepers in the Premier League, having kept nine clean sheets so far this season. The Englishman has conceded just 14 goals in 16 matches in the Premier League.

Arsenal have notched up four straight wins in the Premier League

Following a roller coaster start to the 2021-22 season, Arsenal have shown signs of good form. The Gunners have currently notched up four straight wins in the Premier League.

Arsenal have beaten the likes of Southampton, West Ham United, Leeds United and Norwich City in this purple patch of form. Mikel Arteta's side have also scored a plethora of goals along the way, netting 14 goals in four matches. This includes scoring four against Leeds and five times against lowly Norwich City.

As things stand, Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 35 points from 19 matches. Despite currently occupying the final Champions League spot, Tottenham Hotspur are just six points behind Arsenal with three games in hand.

However, Arsenal look destined to qualify for one of the European competitions after a season without European football for the first time in nearly 25 years. Mikel Arteta's side are currently in a rebuilding phase which seems to finally be going in the right direction.

