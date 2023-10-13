"He is a very balanced person who suits us very well" - Marc-Andre ter Stegen believes Barcelona signing is a 'perfect' fit at the club

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has showered praise on Barcelona teammate and compatriot Ilkay Gundogan ahead of Germany's friendly against the USA on 14 October.

Gundogan joined Barca on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer and has been a revelation in Xavi Hernandez's midfield. Alongside Gavi and Pedri, he is one of the Spanish tactician's most trusted men week in, week out.

In his 11 games across competitions for the Catalan giants, Gundogan has found the back of the net four times. The current captain of the German national team signed a two-year deal at the Spotify Camp Nou and is still going strong at the age of 32.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against the United States, Ter Stegen said (h/t @Barca_Buzz on X):

"I think that because of his personality, because of his way of understanding football and playing football, he is perfect [for Barcelona]. I think that in general, he is a very balanced person who suits us very well in the team.

"He will be a great captain, I know it. He has only been with us at Barça for a few weeks and he actively helps me and Sergi [Roberto] every day so that the team can be successful."

Both players are named in Julian Nagelsmann's Germany squad for the friendlies against the USA and Mexico (18 October) this month. They are expected to return to action for Barcelona when they play Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on 22 October.

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen not thinking about retirement

Marc-Andre ter Stegen penned a new five-year deal with Barcelona in August this year which entails a €500 million release clause.

The German has been the club's undisputed first-choice goalie since Claudio Bravo's exit in 2016 and has kept 163 clean sheets in 388 career games for Barca. Goalkeepers in general tend to have longer shelf lives and the 31-year-old isn't considering retiring anytime soon.

Speaking about his future after the summer of 2028, Ter Stegen said, via the aforementioned source:

"I did not sign the contract to think now about the end of my career. I feel very good, I feel fit. I'm enjoying football every day. As long as I enjoy it, I will play. I didn't think about the fact that after my contract I could retire. I thought it was a good step for both parties."

The 2022-23 season was arguably one of Ter Stegen's finest campaigns in a Barca shirt. He helped his team win La Liga after keeping 26 clean sheets in 38 games, conceding just 18 times.