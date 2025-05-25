"He is my Ballon d'Or", "Player of the season" - Fans praise Barcelona man after Catalan side's 3-0 win over Athletic Club

After ending their triumphant LaLiga term with a 3-0 win over Athletic Club on Sunday (May 25), Barcelona fans online hailed Pedri Gonzalez's performance. Some of the supporters argued that the Spaniard deserves a crown while others claimed he merits the Ballon d’Or.
Barcelona got an early lead through Robert Lewandowski in the 14th minute of the encounter. The veteran striker collected a pass from Fermin Lopez and chipped the ball past Unai Simon in goal to put the visitors ahead.
Three minutes after the first goal, Lewandowski doubled Blaugrana's lead, planting his header into the net. At the end of regular time (90’), Dani Olmo went down in the penalty box following a challenge from Athletic Club's Yuri Berchiche.
Following an intervention by the VAR, the referee reviewed the challenge and awarded Barca a penalty. Olmo headed towards the penalty area and launched the ball into the net to secure a 3-0 win for Barcelona in added time (90+4’).
Meanwhile, Pedri whose remarkable display was a topic of discussion registered 93% (115/123) passing accuracy. He successful delivered 6/9 long balls, won 5/10 ground duels and registered one important last man tackle (via Sofascore).
After Barca's victory, fans on X were impressed with Pedri's display against Athletic Club and they campaign in totality, with one tweeting:
"Pedri is my ballon d'or i don't care about what anyone else says.”
"Fully fit pedri you wanted. He delivered a beast performance. Will finish in top 5 bdor,” another added.
"Thanks for this season pedri. have a good rest now,” a satisfied fan posted.
"Pedri masterclasses you will be missed,” another fan shared.
"Every time Pedri gets the ball, time slows down and every player on the pitch pause. That’s how good he is. I genuinely haven’t seen a midfielder this good since Xavi and Andres Iniesta were playing for this football club.,” a fan opined.
"Pedri player of the season 💙♥️💪,” wrote another.
"I feel a little sad that I couldn't win the Pichichi award" - Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he's somewhat unhappy about not winning the Pichichi award. He also attributed his struggle to the injury he suffered during the term, but claimed it's normal to sometimes lose in football.
In an interview after Barca's finale of the season, Lewandowski said (via Barca Universal on X):
"I feel a little sad that I couldn't win the Pichichi award. I struggled a bit to return to my best shape after my injury, but that's normal."
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, who scored 31 league goals, defeated Lewandowski (27) to clinch the Pichichi award. Meanwhile, Barca finished the 2024-25 LaLiga term as the winner, having accumulated 88 points from 38 games.