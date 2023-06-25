“He would beat some guys in the Octagon,” “Bigger than the UFC” – Fans react as Real Madrid legend attends UFC event 

Ex-Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos attended the recent UFC Jacksonville event. The Spaniard was there to support headliner Ilia Topuria. Fans reacted as the 37-year-old attended the UFC Fight Night event along with his wife, Pilar Rubio.

Ramos is one of the best defenders of the modern era. He was known for his aggressive style of play on the pitch. Hence, one guy pointed out that Ramos would fare quite well inside the octagon.

"He would beat some guys in the octagon too."

Another fan commented:

"Bigger than the UFC."

Yet another fan wrote:

"The way he would tackle he could put a fight in the octagon."

One fan noted that the UFC was referring to Ramos' sport as football instead of soccer, despite the MMA promotion being based in the USA.

"No way UFC is calling 'football' football."

Ramos also caught up with main-eventer Topuria in the locker room ahead of the fight. Topuria dominated top contender Josh Emmett to keep his undefeated professional record intact. Real Madrid legend Ramos, though, wasn't in attendance for the rest of the event.

Joselu is once again a Real Madrid player

Joselu is back at Real Madrid. The 33-year-old, who grew up in the academies of Castilla, made his first team debut for the club in 2010-11. His first goal was assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old recently made his debut for the Spanish national team as well. He has so far made four appearances for La Roja, scoring three goals.

The striker has been signed on a season-long loan from Espanyol. Despite Joselu scoring 19 goals across competitions last season, his team got relegated to the second division.

Speaking about his return to the Spanish capital, Joselu said (via Los Blancos' website):

"I feel like a little kid. Being here changes everything. It's a dream for any footballer and I've had the chance to be here in the past. You always dream of coming home to a place where they treated me so well and that helped me go beyond my expectations. I'm delighted to be back here."

Karim Benzema recently joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad on a permanent transfer. Hence, Los Blancos are keen to look for a new attacker. Joselu could be a great fit for the club next season.

