“He could not believe it” – Real Madrid star reveals Florentino Perez ‘loved’ what he did after signing for the club

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has revealed Florentino Perez's reaction to him singing the club's anthem upon his arrival at Bernabeu

The Brazilian winger joined Los Blancos from Santos in 2019 and has since become a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's front three.

Speaking about his arrival in the Spanish capital three years ago, the 21-year-old forward recently revealed that immediately impressed club president Perez by sending him a video singing Madrid's anthem 'Hala Madrid, y nada más'. Rodrygo told ABC Sports:

“Florentino knows football. What he said about me, gives me a lot of joy. On the day I signed, I sent him a video of me singing the Real Madrid anthem and he could not believe it, he loved it.”

The Brazil international has scored 18 times in 108 appearances for the Galacticos and played a big part in his side's journey to their Champions League victory last term. He scored an incredible brace in injury time in the second leg of his side's semi-final tie at home to Manchester City.

Rodrygo reveals secret behind incredibly successful season at Real Madrid

Los Blancos not only claimed a record-extending Champions League title thanks to a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the final but also secured yet another title in La Liga.

Speaking to Diario AS, Rodrygo credited the team's incredible success to the spirit within the camp, as he explained:

“It’s been the season that I dreamed of on an individual level but even more so on a collective level. This team has once again shown that Madrid is the best club in the world, on and off the pitch, with the best possible coach and a wonderful squad. It’s been a wonderful season. The secret of this winning team is that we have a great dressing room. We’re actually friends.”

Rodrygo currently has one goal in five appearances for the Brazilian national team. He will want to secure his place on the right-wing for the Qatar World Cup taking place later this year but the starlet faces plenty of competition to be in Tite's side.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Rodrygo is set to sign a new contract extension at the Bernabeu. The new deal, which will keep the tricky South American in the Spanish capital until 2028, will include a €1 billion release clause.

