“He belongs with us” – Jurgen Klopp says the best is yet to come from Salah as forward signs new Liverpool contract

Jurgen Klopp has commented on Mohamed Salah penning a new deal at Liverpool. The German manager said that the Egyptian's best years are yet to come.

Earlier today, Liverpool confirmed that Mohamed Salah has penned a new contract at the club. The Athletic report suggests it is a three-year deal, which will see the Egyptian earn £350,000 per week.

Speaking to the club's official website, Klopp claimed this was great news and is eager to achieve more with the forward. He added that Salah is a machine, is in incredible shape, and said:

"He belongs with us I think. This is his club now. I have no doubt Mo's best years are still to come. And that's saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend. It is just great news. It makes me smile thinking about it. He stays with us for longer and it means we can achieve more together. Fitness-wise, he's a machine – in the most incredible shape. He works hard on it and he gets his rewards."

He continued:

"His ability and his skill level gets higher each season, and his decision-making has gone to another level also. He is adored by his teammates. As coaches, we know we work with someone special. And the supporters have crowned him a king. So, very cool. This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. I'm sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight!"

Salah signs new deal to end speculation on his Liverpool future

Mohamed Salah entered the final year of his previous contract today and speculation about his future continued.

Liverpool were determined to keep the forward following the sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich last month. Salah has now penned a three-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2025.

Since joining from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has been a key figure in Jurgen Klopp's team at Anfield. He has scored 156 goals so far in 254 appearances for the Reds, making him the club's ninth-highest scorer of all time.

Liverpool finished runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League last season while winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

