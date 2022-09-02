“He is the best age for a footballer” – Jurgen Klopp offers interesting assessment of ‘really good’ Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited to have midfielder Arthur Melo in his squad and gave an interesting assessment of him.

The Brazilian joined the Anfield outfit from Juventus on a season-long loan on deadline day (September 1). The Reds launched a move for him following an injury to Jordan Henderson.

Klopp is also without Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield due to injury issues. The German was asked what Arthur brings to his team and he lavished praise on the 26-year-old's abilities.

Speaking at a recent press conference, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I'm really happy about his transfer. My information is it won't happen until tomorrow, international clearance. He is the best age for a footballer. He can give rhythm, he is a really good passer. He is really good in tight areas. I like it a lot."

Arthur passed his medical tests on Thursday but he's unlikely to feature for the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday as it comes too soon for him.

His first appearance, could be back in Italy against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday (September 7) at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Arthur started his senior career with Brazilian side Gremio in 2015 and, after starring for three years, joined Barcelona in 2018 on a €31 million transfer.

He struggled to replicate his best there, while also missing plenty of games through injuries. He then moved to Juventus in 2020 in a swap deal which saw Miralem Pjanic go the other way.

However, the Brazilian once again failed to nail down a starting berth, though his talents were seen in bits and parts at both clubs.

Arthur has made a total of 72 appearances for Barcelona and another 63 for Juventus in all competitions.

Liverpool face another tough test at Goodison Park

Aside from the stunning 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth, there's been very little to celebrate for Liverpool so far in the Premier League this season.

They were winless in their first three league games for the first time since the 2012-13 season. After their historic victory over the Cherries, they needed a stoppage-time winner to beat Newcastle United on August 31.

Overall, Liverpool have accrued only eight points from five games and sit in sixth position, having been left to play catch up early on in the title race.

With a few key injuries to contend with too, Klopp's side aren't in their best shape. They now face a winless Everton at Goodison Park, where they've won just once in their previous five visits.

