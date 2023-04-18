"He is the best attacker in the history of football" - Al-Nassr legend makes emphatic Cristiano Ronaldo claim ahead of clash with rivals Al-Hilal

Al-Nassr legend Mohammad Al-Sahlawi has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to make the difference for Al-Aalami against Al-Hilal on Tuesday (April 18)

Al-Nassr were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Al-Fayha in their last Saudi Pro League game. The result saw the Riyadh-based club fall three points behind Al-Ittihad in the title race and Rudi Garcia being sacked as their manager.

With only seven games left to play, Ronaldo and Co. are running out of time to leapfrog Al-Ittihad into first place. They will thus be determined to return to winning ways when they face bitter rivals Al-Hilal at the King Fahd International Stadium on Tuesday (April 18).

Although Al-Hilal are seven points behind Al-Nassr and have played one more game, there is a lot at stake as the two clubs share a fierce rivalry. Meanwhile, the Mrsool Park outfit's poor away form, which has seen them fail to win two of their last three games on the road, is also a concern for fans.

Al-Sahlawi, though, has backed Ronaldo to get the job done for Al-Nassr against Al-Za'eem. The Al-Aalami legend reckons the Portuguese icon will not be fazed by the occasion, as he has played in many such derbies in his career.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will be today's racehorse, with his expertise and high technical capabilities," Al-Sahlawi was quoted as saying by Saudi daily Al Eqtisadiah. "He is the best attacker in the history of football, in addition to his physical and technical readiness. And he knows how to deal with such matches."

The former striker also stressed the need for Al-Nassr players to fight throughout the game to earn all three points against Al-Hilal, saying:

"If the stars of Al-Nassr want to compete and win the three points, they must play with the desire to win, and the fighting spirit must be present from the beginning to the end because the match does not accept any complacency that may be adverse to the team, and whenever the spirit is present, victory will be present."

The derby will also mark Dinko Jelicic's first game in charge of Al-Nassr's senior team.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December last year, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal. He is now the highest-paid player in the world, reportedly earning €173 million a year in Saudi Arabia.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has hit the ground running at Mrsool Park, bagging 11 goals and two assists in 10 league games. Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to lead Al-Aalami to Saudi Pro League glory this season.

Poll : 0 votes