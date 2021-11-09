"He is the best midfielder in the country" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on 22-year-old Premier League star

Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand has lauded West Ham midfielder Declan Rice for his incredible performances for the Hammers this season. Ferdinand believes the England international is the "best midfielder in the country,"

The 22-year-old put in another incredible performance in West Ham's 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday (November 7) night. Rice has played a pivotal role in helping West Ham climb up to third place in the Premier League table. They are just three points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Declan Rice currently leads the Premier League in blocks, interceptions, passing accuracy, possessions won, successful passes and tackles won this season. Ferdinand believes the former Chelsea youth product has grown in leaps and bounds in recent times.

He also feels Rice is unlikely to leave West Ham due to the progress the club have made under David Moyes.

"He's arguably been the best midfielder in the country. He has dominated games, he has played with maturity. The Euros, something's clicked in him different," said Ferdinand on his Vibe with Five Youtube channel.

"His game management, the way he can change the pace of a game at times, we saw that at Newcastle earlier in the season. He's added goals now. There's a maturity in his game for one so young that he's got levels still to go."

Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move to the likes of Premier League giants Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United in recent years. Ferdinand, however, believes Rice could opt to stay at West Ham due to their evolution under the management of David Moyes.

"Why's he going to want to leave West Ham right now? They're third in the league. For anyone to prise him out of West Ham they're going to have to pay big money."

Declan Rice could be enticed into a move to one of the Premier League's top clubs next summer if West Ham fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea look like favorites to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the near future

Declan Rice spent eight years at Chelsea's youth academy before joining West Ham's youth academy in 2014. The 22-year-old has been a lifelong Chelsea fan and has been interested in rejoining the Blues in the past.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is believed to be a huge fan of Declan Rice and could look to sign the West Ham star next summer. The German reportedly views Rice as a long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante, who is 30 and approaching the latter stages of his career. The Premier League giants will, however, have to spend a fee in the region of £80 million to sign the midfielder.

