“He is the best player in the history of football” - Pique insists there are ‘no doubts’ left about Lionel Messi being GOAT

Former Barcelona defender and teammate of Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, said that Messi is undoubtedly the greatest footballer of all time. The pair played together for the Spanish giants from 2008 until 2021 when the Argentine forward left Barcelona for Paris.

Barcelona's golden age in the 2000s/2010s was championed mostly by homegrown players from their illustrious La Masia academy. Both Pique and Messi fell into this category, as they knew each other from the academy as boys before becoming teammates with the first team.

Gerard Pique retired from professional football in 2022, having spent most of his professional career in Catalunya, representing his boyhood club.

The former defender spoke with ESPN about Lionel Messi's status in world football and the extent of his achievements as a player.

"I see Leo happy, he fulfilled all his dreams when he started playing," Pique said. "The World Cup was the epitome of everything and I think that in Miami he is expanding soccer. With his image and the fact of playing in the MLS, he made the United States gain strength."

"Football people wanted Messi to be world champion. Especially because of the doubters who questioned his career, and said he was missing the World Cup. I think there are no longer any doubts. He is the best player in the history of football. He elevated Barcelona to another dimension."

Lionel Messi and Pique enjoyed great success in their time together at Camp Nou, winning several trophies. They were key members of the treble-winning teams at the club under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

Lionel Messi set to lead side against LA Galaxy

Following a successful start to the 2024 MLS season, Inter Miami are set to return to action on Sunday. Lionel Messi provided an assist and a memorable flick in their 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in their season opener.

Messi will once again lead the side from the start as they prepare to take on LA Galaxy, which has a former teammate of his, Riqui Puig. LA Galaxy are yet to kick off their season and would do so against Inter Miami in their Los Angeles home.

Lionel Messi will play a central role for Inter Miami in the encounter as they look for another three points. The Argentine forward has made the trip for the game and will feature for his side.