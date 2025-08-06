"He was the best player last season" - Florian Wirtz names one Liverpool player he's looking forward to playing alongside after summer switch

New Liverpool attacker Florian Wirtz is eager to play with fellow attacker Mohamed Salah. The German arrived at Anfield this summer in a reported £116 million (including add-ons) move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz, 22, is coming off a successful stint with 2023-24 Bundesliga champions, scoring 57 times and provided 65 assists in nearly 200 appearances across competitions. On being asked who's he's looking forward the most to playing with, the young German replied (as per TBR):

“Of course, the whole team, but maybe Mo Salah. He was the best player last season, so yeah, I’m really looking forward to playing with him."

Salah is coming off a superb 2024-25 campaign as the Reds captured their first Premier League title in five years, second overall. In 52 games across competitions, the 33-year-old bagged 34 goals and 23 assists, including league-leading tallies of 29 strikes and 18 assists in 38 Premier League outings.

What did Florian Wirtz say after his Liverpool arrival?

Florian Wirtz, who has signed a five-year deal with Liverpool, has high ambitions ahead of his first season with the Premier League holders as he embarks on a new adventure.

He said following his arrival (as per the BBC) in June that he's looking forward to making his competitive debut for Arne Slot's side:

"I would like to win everything every year. First of all, we have to do our work. Last season they won the Premier League so my goal is for sure to win it again and also to go further in the Champions League. I'm really ambitious.

"I'm really excited to have a new adventure in front of me. This was also a big point of my thoughts: that I want to have something completely new, to go out of the Bundesliga and to join the Premier League. I will see how I can perform there. I hope I can do my best."

He added:

"I spoke also with some players who played there and they told me that it's perfect for me, and every pitch is perfect, you can enjoy every game. I'm really looking forward to playing my first game."

The Reds open their Premier League title defence at home to AFC Bournemouth on August 15, five days after taking on reigning FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield.

