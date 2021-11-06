"He is not having his best spell" - Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid superstar is struggling, claims he will play 'if he deserves to'

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened up on Gareth Bale's situation, who has been called up by Wales despite not featuring for Los Blancos over the last few weeks.

"The player has a medical discharge and can train," Ancelotti told a press conference after Real Madrid allowed the winger to travel with the Wales national team for their World Cup qualifiers next week.

"We cannot tell Wales that he can't play because there is objective data. There is a scan that says he has recovered."

Gareth Bale has been the subject of criticism as he continues to struggle for form and fitness. Carlo Ancelotti, however, has jumped to the defense of the Welshman, reminding everyone of what he's given the club in recent years.

The tactician remarked:

"Firstly, I'm not his father. It may be that Bale's last period was not good, but nobody forgets what Bale has done. In 2014 he helped us win the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, [and then] the Champions League against Liverpool.

"The fans are not forgetting this. He is not having his best spell, but we have to have faith. When he comes back from the national team, if he deserves to play, he will play.

"If the national team calls him up, we have to send him there. We explain how the situation is and then Wales have a week to assess the situation. I think Wales are not going to take a risk."

Gareth Bale going through a rough patch after Real Madrid return

Gareth Bale has been cleared by Real Madrid's medical team to represent Wales in the World Cup qualifiers

Gareth Bale had a decent loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur last season, bagging 16 goals and three assists across all competitions. The attacker returned to the Santiago Bernabeu to help Los Blancos this term but things haven't gone well.

Bale has played just three games for Real Madrid this season, scoring one goal. The attacker has been limited by a knee injury that has forced him to miss a whopping 13 games already.

Having been discharged by the medical team, the Welshman will be hoping to return to the Spanish capital in good form after the international break.

