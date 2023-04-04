“He was the best” – When Lionel Messi named the greatest forward of all time

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the best players ever to play football. However, the Argentine does not believe he is the greatest forward to take the pitch.

In an interview with AS in 2019, Messi claimed Ronaldo Nazario is the greatest striker he has ever seen. He added that the Brazilian was a phenomenon and 'seriously impressive'.

While speaking to the Spanish publication, he was quizzed about who he thinks the best striker ever is and he swiftly said:

"Ronaldo [Nazario] was a phenomenon, Of all the strikers I ever saw, he was the best. He was seriously impressive."

Ronaldo Nazario on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario has not stopped himself from praising Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo whenever asked about it. He does have a favorite between the two.

He said in an interview:

"He [Messi] is out of this world. Cristiano Ronaldo, too, but I see Leo as more complete. He's great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular."

Ronaldo Nazario also believes that it is not fair to compare him with Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the Portuguese star is the better player and added that it must be frustrating for the Al Nassr star to hear fans call the Brazilian the 'Real Ronaldo'. He said:

"For CR7, it must be boring to hear that I am the real Ronaldo. People cannot be compared. Cristiano will remain in football history for the goals and for the continuity he has achieved. He will remain one of the best, like Messi."

The two do make football's Mount Rushmore for Ronaldo, along with Pele and Diego Maradona. He has left himself out of the equation and claimed that they are the best players ever to play football. He said:

"For me, in the classification of the best in history, the four names would be Pele, Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. They are the top four in the history of football."

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate is a neverending one on social media and will continue for years to come.

