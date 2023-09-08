"He is the best in the world, the best in history" - Angel Di Maria lauds Lionel Messi after his matchwinning goal for Argentina against Ecuador

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria lauded Lionel Messi's performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Thursday, September 7. La Albiceleste won the game 1-0 with Messi scoring the winner via a free-kick in the 78th minute.

Speaking to the media after the game, Di Maria said (via TyC Sport):

"For me it is a pride to have been captain for a few minutes, for Leo to give me the ribbon. It is something very special after so many years in the National Team. And he continues to hit him to the ball as always, he is the best in the world, the best in history."

Di Maria was the captain of the team for the final few minutes after Lionel Messi was subbed off in the 89th minute.

Di Maria has also been a pivotal player in Argentina's recent success. He paid a heartfelt tribute to Messi for his contribution to the national team with his words.

Lionel Messi spoke after Argentina's win against Ecuador

Following Argentina's win against Ecuador, Lionel Messi addressed the media, saying (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“We know that these are difficult matches in the qualifiers. Ecuador has very good players, they know what they are doing and they are very good physically."

He added:

“It was a very difficult match, very physical. I was a little tired so I was substituted out but I felt good. “Not long ago we were World champions but it seems like a lot has happened. We have to keep going, competing and qualifying for the next World Cup, going game after game."

Messi further explained how every team wants to beat Argentina after their 2022 FIFA World Cup victory. The Inter Miami forward said:

“It was shown in the friendlies we played and today for the points that the group is not going to relax. Everyone wants to beat Argentina and now that we are champions, even more so.”

After helping his team become world champions last year, Lionel Messi has already started his campaign in the qualifiers for the next edition in style.