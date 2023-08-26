"He is the best in the world" - Inter Miami teammate heaps praise on Lionel Messi ahead of MLS debut

Inter Miami attacker Robert Taylor has hailed Herons teammate Lionel Messi as the best player in the world as the Argentinian icon prepares to make his Major League Soccer debut.

Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer last month after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended on June 30. All eight of his appearances for the Herons have come in the Leagues Cup and the US Open Cup. The superstar is expected to make his MLS debut against New York Red Bulls on Saturday (August 26).

It has been over a month since Messi arrived at the DRV PNK Stadium, but some players still cannot believe the Argentinian is their teammate. Taylor is among those who are relishing the opportunity to share the dressing room with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Taylor has expressed his delight at playing alongside Messi, who he believes is the best player in the world. The Finland international also sent a stern warning to Inter Miami's opponents, saying that the Herons will become a force to be reckoned with due to La Pulga's presence.

"It's still amazing to have him (Lionel Messi) around training and calling him your teammate," Taylor told MLSsoccer.com. "When it comes to games, he is the best in the world. So we're going to be creating trouble for teams through him a lot this year. And I'm excited to see more of him, even."

Taylor has had great joy since Messi arrived at Inter Miami, bagging four goals and three assists in the Leagues Cup. The duo combined to score thrice for the Florida-based club on their road to glory in the competition.

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has taken the United States football by storm since finalizing his free transfer to Inter Miami last month. The Herons, who were on a six-game winless run prior to the superstar's arrival, have won each of their eight matches across competitions with him.

The Argentinian icon helped Inter Miami win the first trophy of their five-year history, guiding them to Leagues Cup glory last Saturday (August 19). He made an instant impact on Gerardo Martino's side, bagging 10 goals and one assist in seven games in the tournament.

Lionel Messi also led the Herons to a win against FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-final on Wednesday (August 23). They won the game 5-4 in penalties after a 3-3 draw in regulation time. The superstar provided two assists in the match and also converted his team's first spot-kick in the shootout.

The former Barcelona talisman will hope to have a similar impact on the team's MLS performances. Martino's side sit at the bottom of MLS's Eastern Conference table.