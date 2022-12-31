"He has to do better than he already has" - Ten Hag warns Lisandro Martinez and mentions change he has noticed in Manchester United defender

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes Lisandro Martinez's confidence has improved since his 2022 FIFA World Cup title win with Argentina. The Dutch boss, while happy about the Argentine defender's win, has issued a warning to Martinez as well.

Ten Hag insists that opponents will be determined to defeat Martinez and Manchester United as the defender is a World Cup winner. The Dutch boss has therefore put the Argentina international on alert, saying that he must perform better than before.

Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on 31 December, Ten Hag was asked by the media about Martinez's mentality after the World Cup win. He replied (per the club's official website):

"He’s tough. Of course it’s an unbelievable highlight for him, when you win the World Cup with your team then [there are] celebrations in Argentina where there is passion all around. He has come back and you can see his confidence has even increased. He’s so happy."

He added:

"But now he is back here with both feet on the ground because he knows that in every game now he is a World Cup winner and every opponent is even more focused and convinced to beat him. So he has to do better than he already has. I’m sure every player who played at the World Cup will be a better player after it and when you win it, you definitely are.''

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table, only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

"We lost a big personality, a great football player" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag pays tribute to Brazil legend Pele

Iconic Brazilian footballer Pele unfortunately passed away at the age of 82. The legendary forward was suffering from colon cancer. Ten Hag sent his condolences to Pele's family and lavished praise on the Brazil icon's career. The Manchester United boss said:

''It’s really sad news. One of the biggest [players], maybe the biggest ever, has passed away and I send my condolences to his family and to the whole community of football. We lost a big personality, a great football player, a winner of three World Cup titles which is massive and over 1000 goals. He was very elegant and I think he changed the game and he was a gentleman in every perspective.''

Pele won a record three World Cups with the Brazil national team. The iconic attacker lifted his first World Cup trophy at just 17 years of age. He had 92 caps for his national side, recording 77 goals and 32 assists (via Transfermarkt).

