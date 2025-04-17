“He is better” - Andrew Tate chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate recently weighed in on the never-ending GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The British-American star opined that the Portuguese superstar is better than his Argentine rival and called him the 'greatest.'

Ad

The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi has spanned over two decades. Both players have dominated the sport, recording unprecedented individual and collective success. This has created a divide among fans and pundits as to who is the better player and the GOAT.

Tate is the latest to jump into the debate. During a recent interaction, the former kickboxer chose Ronaldo as the best of all time ahead of Messi. In a video posted by The Offside Laugh on X, Tate spoke about meeting most of the 'prominent people on the planet.' When the cameraman pointed out to Tate that Cristiano Ronaldo had liked some of his videos, he said:

Ad

Trending

"He is the greatest. He is better than Messi."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded by many as the best player of all time. The Al-Nassr superstar has five Ballon d'Or titles and is the record goalscorer in men's football with 933 goals and 257 assists in 1273 games for club and country.

Despite being 40, the Portuguese is still going strong and performing at the highest level for club and country.

Former Brazil star picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in GOAT debate

Former Brazil international Julio Baptista has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate. He opined that he rates Ronaldo over Lionel Messi because the former has had it more difficult than the latter and has proven himself across various leagues.

Ad

Baptiata told Football Italia (via Desporto.AO Minuto):

"If I had to choose, I think I would have to take into account the fact that it was harder for Cristiano. He was voted the best player in the world at Manchester United, he won the Champions League at Manchester United, which was a little more difficult."

Ad

"Messi was always with good players, but Cristiano played in several different places. So for me, what Cristiano did was harder than what Messi did. Ronaldo has more variety in the CV, and I think we should applaud him for that and reward him as GOAT, too," he added.

Ronaldo and Messi are now in the twilight of their careers, but their rivalry continues to rage on. The Portuguese is with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while the Argentine is with Inter Miami in the MLS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More