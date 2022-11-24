"He better keep scoring, or it becomes personal" - Twitter reacts hilariously as Spain star who is dating Luis Enrique's daughter steals the show in 7-0 2022 FIFA World Cup hammering of Costa Rica 

Spain forward Ferran Torres scored an impressive double in the side's FIFA World Cup opening 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica, and Twitter reacted hilariously.

Torres, 22, was superb in helping La Roja destroy their Group E opponents, scoring a 31st penalty and slotting home a fine effort in the 54th minute.

The Barcelona attacker is dating Spain manager Luis Enrique's daughter, and he joked days ago that the player was his favorite due to this, saying:

“This one is very easy for me. It’s Ferran Torres. Because if not, my daughter will get me and cut my head off.”

However, Torres is quickly becoming a fan favorite of Spanish supporters, and his performance against Costa Rica merits this.

Alongside his double, the Barca man was a constant threat in attack, successfully completing 17 of 23 passes.

He continuously made bursting runs into the Costa Rican box and linked up well with the likes of Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio.

Olmo (11'), Asensio (21'), Gavi (74'), Carlos Soler (90'), and Alvaro Morata (90+2') were also on the scoresheet in Spain's mauling of Luis Fernando Suárez's side.

La Roja scored eight goals throughout their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign, and they are just short of that tally after playing one game at this year's tournament.

However, the attention is on Torres following his exploits and the fact that he may have made his potential future father-in-law a very happy manager.

Here are some funny reactions from Twitter to the Barca attacker's thrilling display:

Sportsbook Review @SBRReview



His daughter said she'd "chop off" her dad's head if he didn't play her BF at the World Cup.



Torres now has 2 goals vs. Costa Rica.



(📸: Instagram/ferrantorres) The commentators can't stop talking about how Ferran Torres is dating Spain manager Luis Enrique's daughter.His daughter said she'd "chop off" her dad's head if he didn't play her BF at the World Cup.Torres now has 2 goals vs. Costa Rica.(📸: Instagram/ferrantorres) The commentators can't stop talking about how Ferran Torres is dating Spain manager Luis Enrique's daughter. His daughter said she'd "chop off" her dad's head if he didn't play her BF at the World Cup. 😂Torres now has 2 goals vs. Costa Rica.(📸: Instagram/ferrantorres) https://t.co/BA6SIMdozH

Oma Akatugba @omaakatugba A very beautiful penalty by Ferran Torres, as beautiful as the daughter of Spain’s manager Luis Enrique, who happens to be his Torres’s girlfriend. A very beautiful penalty by Ferran Torres, as beautiful as the daughter of Spain’s manager Luis Enrique, who happens to be his Torres’s girlfriend.

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay



Well, he's dating his daughter so he has to turn every game or else.... Ferran Torres under Luis Enrique is something else.Well, he's dating his daughter so he has to turn every game or else.... Ferran Torres under Luis Enrique is something else.Well, he's dating his daughter so he has to turn every game or else....😂

K. @KayethenLFC Ferran Torres is dating Enrique’s daughter ? Ferran Torres is dating Enrique’s daughter ? 😭😭

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Ferran Torres dating Luis Enrique’s daughter so he can start for Spain and take penalties Ferran Torres dating Luis Enrique’s daughter so he can start for Spain and take penalties https://t.co/l3ODEnRRv2

The Alchemist @ponananthvs Ferran cooking something This celebration is actually for Luis Enrique’ daughterFerran cooking something This celebration is actually for Luis Enrique’ daughter 😭😭 Ferran cooking something https://t.co/muqy8tdugj

Spain's real test in Group E of the FIFA World Cup comes against Germany on 27 November

Germany were stunned by Japan

Spain face Germany on Sunday, 27 November, in what is now a must-win game for Hansi Flick's side.

While La Roja managed to thrash Costa Rica 7-0, Die Mannschaft suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan.

It was the worst possible start for the Germans, who had been strong favorites to advance from the group alongside Spain.

The credentials of Enrique's men potentially being FIFA World Cup contenders may stem from their performance against a German side who will be eager to avenge their disappointing defeat.

If they beat the four-time winners, many may start to consider the European side as potential candidates to lift the trophy come 18 December.

This is considering the fact that Costa Rica managed no shot in their drubbing to La Roja, which speaks volumes of the contrasting levels between the two sides.

