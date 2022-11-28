"He better pray to God that I don’t find him" - World champion boxer Canelo Alvarez reportedly threatens Lionel Messi for disrespecting Mexican flag after FIFA World Cup win

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has reportedly threatened Lionel Messi for allegedly disrespecting the Mexican flag following Argentina's win over Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi scored a goal and provided an assist as Argentina bounced back from their opening-day 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia with a 2-0 victory over Mexico. In the dressing room, Messi and co. celebrated their potential campaign-saving win over their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C rivals. The Argentina skipper seemingly failed to spot a Mexican jersey laying on the floor and appeared to have kicked it while taking his boots off.

Alvarez, who has won the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super-middleweight world championships, has been left offended by Messi’s alleged act of disrespect.

Taking to Twitter, he has reportedly threatened to take physical action against the Paris Saint-Germain superstar. As per Fox Sports Australia, Alvarez said:

“Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag.

“He better pray to God that I don’t find him.”

The world champion boxer added:

“Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico.

“I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just about the b******t that Messi did.”

Some Lionel Messi fans have tried to defend their idol, but Alvarez is not holding any punches. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote:

“Whoever doesn’t defend his homeland is an a*****e... fanaticism is one thing, your identity is another. LONG LIVE MEXICO.”

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to promote special clause with their jersey in final 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C game against Poland

La Albiceleste have worn their traditional white-and-sky blue jersey in both of their 2022 FIFA World Cup matches so far. In their third and final Group C fixture, against Poland, Messi and co. will wear their purple away kit to promote gender equality (via Al Jazeera journalist Usher Komugisha).

The eye-catching jersey is inspired by the “Sun of May” on Argentina’s national flag and is made of recycled plastic. It will be interesting to see if Argentina can commemorate the occasion with a positive display against Poland and seal progression to the Round of 16.

