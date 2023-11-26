"He has big courage and that's why we love him" - Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal star despite error-strewn display in 1-0 Brentford win 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta backed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale despite the latter's nervy performance in the Gunners' 1-0 over Brentford on Saturday (November 25).

The England international, who has lost his first-team place to Bees' loanee David Raya, came in for this match with the latter ineligible to face his parent club. However, Ramsdale did himself no favors, as he endured an extremely nervous first half.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper nearly gifted Brentford an early goal as he held on to the ball for too long. After being dispossessed, Bryan Mbeumo's attempt was luckily saved on the line by Declan Rice, following which Yoane Wissa's follow-up went wide. He faced yet another embarrassing moment when the ball slipped out of his hand while attempting to distribute it long.

Despite these errors, Ramsdale managed to keep a clean sheet on the night, and Arsenal took home all three points, thanks to a late Kai Havertz goal (89'). Arteta had this to say about his goalkeeper after the match (via The Times):

"This is football, I'm so happy with the team, we kept a clean sheet and we move on. He has big courage, big personality and that's why we love him. I enjoy to see the players encouraging each other."

During the match, the Gunners' second-choice between the sticks managed a 50% passing accuracy, made one save, and registered one high claim. This season, the former Sheffield United man has appeared just five times in the Premeir League.

Since joining the north London side from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021 for a fee of €28 million, the ex-Bournemouth man has made 86 appearances. He has kept 32 clean sheets across all competitions.

Raya will most likely return in goal for the Gunners' next Champions League fixture against Lens in midweek (Wednesday, November 29).

Where do Arsenal stand in the Premier League and who do they face next?

Arsenal FC badge (via Getty Images)

Arsenal scored a last-gasp winner against Brentford that has pushed them to the top of the Premier League standings. The have amassed 30 points from 13 fixtures and are one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

A win in the Gunners' next Champions League match against Lens would seal the club's place in the knockout stages. The north London outfit have nine points and are four ahead of both PSV Eindhoven and Lens, who are second and third, respectively, in Group B.

After this Champions League clash, Mikel Arteta's men will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium on December 2. Wolves are currently 12th in the league with 15 points and are set to face Fulham away on Nov. 27.