“He has a big future” – Agent of Serie A winning Napoli star linked with Liverpool makes interesting claim

Eljif Elmas was an important player for the Napoli side that won the Serie A this season and he has been linked with a move to Premier League side Liverpool.

Elmas is a very versatile player and can play in different positions across the midfield, including as a defensive midfielder. His agent recently told Fabrizio Romano that apart from the Reds, other top clubs are interested in Elmas as well.

Speaking on the Fabrizio Romano podcast, Elmas was asked (via The Kop Times):

“Another one of your players who did well this season is Eljif Elmas, he’s always in the rumours, we’ve heard about Newcastle and Liverpool recently. I want to ask if there was something concrete with Liverpool and Newcastle and what is the general situation of Eljif.”

His agent replied, saying:

“There is a lot of interest in him because he’s very versatile, he plays in three or four positions. He has a big future, with the new manager of Napoli there will be some evaluations to see if they still believe in this player or if not we will find a solution.”

He added:

“He has interest not only from the Premier League but also from Spanish and German clubs.”

Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, and James Milner will all leave the club. Hence, adding a new midfielder is a priority for the Reds. Elmas, who scored six goals and provided three assists in 46 matches across competitions for Napoli last season, could be the perfect fit.

Liverpool performed below expectations in the 2022-23 season

Liverpool were touted as one of the title challengers before the 2022-23 Premier League season, however, they got off to a poor start. Jurgen Klopp's team, though, recovered later in the campaign.

Despite that, they could only manage a fifth-place finish and will play in the UEFA Europa League next season. Considering the quality that the Merseysiders had in their ranks, it was a below-par campaign for them.

Reinforcing the team in the summer would be one of the primary aims for Jurgen Klopp's team in the summer. Whether they can perform better next season by doing so remains to be seen.

