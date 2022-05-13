"He is big for the last two games" - Gary Neville heaps praise on 'dream' Tottenham star after performance in Arsenal win

Gary Neville has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son after his stellar performance against Arsenal in the North London derby. The South Korean international scored one and assisted another in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Spurs over their fierce rivals.

Speaking after the game, Gary Neville applauded Son's recent run of good form in the Premier League. The former player-turned-pundit also suggested that Son is as important to Tottenham as Harry Kane.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Manchester United full-back was quoted as saying the following:

“He is big for the last two games. But he wants that 22nd goal, he wants to be level with Mo Salah, he smelt it. He had missed a big chance on the pull back. But it was nice to see him like that because he is so placid. He is a dream. Harry Kane is gold and Son is a dream of a player. Has he ever done anything wrong?”

Heung-Min Son has been Spurs' key player this season alongside Harry Kane. The 29-year-old winger is currently the club's second-highest goalscorer this season behind Kane.

As things stand, Son has scored 22 goals in 43 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions. The South Korean star has scored 21 times in the Premier League and is currently just one goal behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.

Son has been in great form of late. The 29-year-old winger has contributed four goals and two assists in his last three Premier League outings as Antonio Conte's side look to qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are involved in a closely-fought race for fourth spot

Following their win against Arsenal, Spurs remained fifth in the standings. However, they are just one point behind their local rivals with two games remaining in the season.

Tottenham's remaining two games are up against Burnley and Norwich City. Arsenal, on the other hand, will have to face Newcastle United and Everton to wrap up their season. In terms of games remaining, Tottenham do have a better run. They even possess a much better goal difference compared to the Gunners.

It is worth mentioning that Arsenal have not featured in the Champions League since the 2016-17 season under Arsene Wenger. The Gunners were even deprived of any sort of European football this season following their lackluster 2020-21 season.

