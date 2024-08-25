"He has very big potential" - Carlo Ancelotti praises Real Madrid star after their 3-0 win over Valladolid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praised teenage star Endrick following his impact in the side's 3-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday, August 25. Los Blancos picked up their first three points of the 2024-25 season with a dominant display in front of their fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Brazilian gem Endrick signed for Real Madrid from Palmeiras as a 16-year-old in 2022, and only joined the side this summer. He represented Brazil at the 2024 Copa America, a huge deal for an 18-year-old playing in Brazil's top flight.

Carlo Ancelotti handed Endrick his debut against Real Valladolid, with the youngster coming off the bench in the 86th minute. He needed only 10 minutes to score in front of the Bernabeu crowd, and his impact drew praise from his manager.

After the game, Ancelotti spoke of the teenager as a player with great potential, praising him for the quality he has shown at the club. The Italian left Endrick among the substitutes against Atalanta and Mallorca, but the youngster proved his quality at the first time of asking.

“Endrick looks very good, he has very big potential. He showed that with his goal," Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra).

Endrick scored his first goal in impressive fashion in the 96th minute against a tiring Real Valladolid defense. He received a pass from fellow substitute Brahim Diaz before jinking one way and the other to create space for himself. He rifled a low right-footed shot past Valladolid goalkeeper Karl Hein before celebrating passionately.

The arrival of Endrick to Real Madrid this summer was overshadowed by the club signing superstar forward Kylian Mbappe. Ironically, it was Mbappe who made way for Endrick to make his debut, and he found the net.

No Bellingham no problem for Real Madrid in win over Real Valladolid

Real Madrid claimed a first win of the 2024-25 LaLiga season by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos had to do without Jude Bellingham, who picked up a foot injury in training during the week.

Following a drab first half, Federico Valverde opened the scoring for the Spanish champions in the 50th minute with a classic Valverde goal from range. They doubled their advantage in the 88th minute when substitute Brahim Diaz slotted home his first of the season.

Endrick scored the third goal for his side, rounding off a comfortable win over their visitors. Los Blancos will now face Las Palmas away in their third league game of the campaign on August 29 with the aim of continuing their good start.

