"He was the biggest fraud of this game", "Needs to retire" - Al-Nassr fans call out Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate despite their win over Al-Wehda

Al-Nassr fans on X have criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Sadio Mane after he struggled to make an impact during their 2-0 win over Al-Wehda. The two sides faced each other in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Tuesday, February 25.

The Knights of Najd struggled for fluidity in the first half, resulting in Stefano Pioli subbing on Angelo Gabriel and Wesley after the break. The former delivered an accurate cross into the box, which Cristiano Ronaldo expertly headed into the back of the net to break the deadlock (48').

Al-Nassr were awarded a penalty in stoppage time following a handball inside the box. Cristiano Ronaldo selflessly gave the ball to Mane, who made no mistake from the spot to secure a 2-0 win (90+10').

Despite this, Mane was poor with his decision-making down the left wing, losing eight duels - the most in the match. The 32-year-old created one chance for his teammates and completed 21 passes with an accuracy of 72 percent. He also completed zero dribbles from three attempts and delivered zero crosses from an attempted two.

One Al-Nassr fan posted:

"I wish he gave it to anyone but Mane. Mane was the biggest fraud of this game"

Another fan tweeted:

"Deserves booing he offers nothing on pitch for ages"

Other fans reacted below:

"Mane has sucked bad today. Signs of being lazy and he doesn't compliment Ronaldo at all," one fan commented

"Like I said. Mane = Whole load of nothing," another added

"Why Sadio Mane not doing nothing?" one fan questioned

"Sadio Mane's head is now empty the guy no sabi play anything again," another chimed in

"Mane is TERRIBLE. Needs to retire," one fan posted

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during Al-Nassr's 2-0 win over Al-Wehda?

Al-Nassr secured a hard-fought 2-0 win against bottom-of-the-table Al-Wehda to stay alive in the title race. They are currently third in the Saudi Pro League table with 47 points from 22 games, eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad who have a game in hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo garnered a match rating of 7.7, scoring his side's opener with a clinical header. Moreover, he created two chances, completed 17 passes from an attempted 22 with an accuracy of 77 percent, and landed both his shots on target.

Ronaldo has been phenomenal this season for Al-Nassr, bagging 25 goals and four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. The 40-year-old is expected to be back in action against Al-Orobah on Friday, February 28.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on 26th February 2025, at 12:45 AM IST. They are subject to change.

