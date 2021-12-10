"He is a bit of an alien" - Owen Hargreaves believes no Premier League player can match 23-year-old Liverpool star 

Owen Hargreaves has lauded Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former Manchester United star has claimed that no Premier League star is capable of holding a candle to the 23-year-old’s offensive output.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool’s brightest stars since Jurgen Klopp took charge of the decorated Premier League club. Rising through the ranks of Liverpool’s youth academy, Alexander-Arnold knows all too well about the club’s expectations and has consistently exceeded them.

In many ways, Alexander-Arnold has redefined the role of attacking full-backs in the Premier League. His pace, dribbling skills and crossing ability has put him in a league of his own, which is an extraordinary feat for a 23-year-old.

Former England international Owen Hargreaves has watched the Liverpool full-back grow into one of the best players in the Premier League. He believes the hero of Liverpool’s famous comeback against Barcelona is “an alien”.

Speaking on BT Sport 2, Hargreaves urged Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to learn from Alexander-Arnold. Hargreaves wants Wan-Bissaka to push forward regularly in order to bag a few assists for United. While on the topic, Hargreaves also mentioned that no Premier League defender can match Alexander-Arnold's assists tally.

Hargreaves said:

“At times, he (Aaron Wan-Bissaka) looks a bit reluctant to go up there. I think if he puts himself in those positions more and forms a partnership with [Mason] Greenwood, then I think he can get those numbers. Nobody is going to get Trent numbers, because he’s a bit of an alien.”

The Liverpool graduate already has ten assists in 16 games across all competitions this season. At this rate, he could very well match or break his season-best tally of 18, which came in the 2018-19 season.

Liverpool became the first English team ever to attain a perfect Champions League group stage record

With their win over AC Milan on Champions League matchday six, Liverpool became the first English club to win all six group-stage games.

#UCL Most points won by an English team in a Champions League group stage:◉ Liverpool (18 points, 2021/22)◎ Arsenal (16 points, 2005/06)◎ Man City (16 points, 2020/21)◎ Man Utd (16 points, 2007/08)◎ Spurs (16 points, 2017/18) Most points won by an English team in a Champions League group stage:◉ Liverpool (18 points, 2021/22)◎ Arsenal (16 points, 2005/06)◎ Man City (16 points, 2020/21)◎ Man Utd (16 points, 2007/08)◎ Spurs (16 points, 2017/18)#UCL https://t.co/KoC3clchwz

Pitted in a potential Group of Death alongside AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Sporting CP, Liverpool were expected to have a hard time qualifying. Instead, the Reds ended their group stage campaign with six consecutive wins, topping the group with an 11-point lead over second-placed Atletico.

