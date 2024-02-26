"He is a bit like not interested" – Pundit hits out at Manchester United star after Fulham loss at Old Trafford

Ex-Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has lambasted Marcus Rashford for his poor attitude in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League home loss to Fulham this Saturday (February 24).

After Calvin Bassey's 65th-minute opener at Old Trafford, the Red Devils equalized through Harry Maguire in the 89th minute. Alex Iwobi scored the winner in the 97th minute of the contest for Marco Silva's side.

Rashford, who has been criticized for his lack of hunger on the pitch of late, started his team's recent league contest in a number nine role. The 26-year-old completed 13 of 16 passes and just one of three dribbles, recorded two shots, and won two of six duels against Fulham.

While discussing Manchester United's recent league loss, Agbonlahor claimed that Rashford is currently not putting in enough effort for his boyhood club. He said (h/t HITC):

"What I don't understand is that Marcus Rashford, local lad, loves the club, you look at like legends of the game, who played for Manchester United. Wayne Rooney, what he had done for United, season after season, still putting in the effort, still getting at people and smashing people, getting the ball back and showing hunger."

Sharing further thoughts on the Englishman, Agbonlahor concluded:

"Marcus Rashford has achieved a lot, but it looks like he is a bit like not interested now, you know, like I have done it, I have done it all. Do you know what I mean?"

Rashford, who registered 30 goals and 11 assists past campaign, has struggled to shine this season. He has scored five goals and provided six assists in 31 matches across competitions for the Red Devils so far.

Ian Wright names Manchester United star who got exposed in recent loss to Fulham

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Arsenal legend Ian Wright claimed that Raphael Varane underperformed in Manchester United's 2-1 loss against Fulham. He said (h/t Metro):

"I tell you who you could hear a couple of... not groans but... is Varane. I could see Fulham targeted Varane. They marked up everybody in the midfield and only gave him one pass back inside to Harry Maguire and he took so long to get the control down and play it to Casemiro, then he got caught on it and Fulham went again."

Varane, who arrived in a £42 million transfer from Real Madrid in 2021, produced a sub-par display against the Cottagers. He attempted zero tackles and won none of his three duels during his team's latest loss.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will next face Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup last-16 away clash on Wednesday (February 28).