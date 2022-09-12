"He should be a bit part player", "Unrealistic to expect him to be the man" – Stan Collymore offers honest assessment about 4 Liverpool players

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has expressed his opinion on four Reds midfielders' performances this season. He asserted that the club requires an upgrade over captain Jordan Henderson and vice-captain James Milner.

The Reds, plagued by multiple injuries in the midfield department, have floundered in the centre of the park this season. Due to lackluster performances from the likes of Henderson and Milner, the club have managed to register just two wins in seven matches across all competitions.

Harvey Elliott has seized the opportunity to stake a claim in the first team, but his inexperience has often been exploited by the opposition. Meanwhile, Naby Keita is yet to feature in a single Premier League match in the ongoing campaign due to a hamstring injury.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool have started five different midfield combinations in their opening seven games. Fabinho and Harvey Elliott have started six, James Milner three, Henderson three and Fabio Carvalho and Thiago one apiece. NEW: Liverpool have started five different midfield combinations in their opening seven games. Fabinho and Harvey Elliott have started six, James Milner three, Henderson three and Fabio Carvalho and Thiago one apiece. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool have started five different midfield combinations in their opening seven games. Fabinho and Harvey Elliott have started six, James Milner three, Henderson three and Fabio Carvalho and Thiago one apiece. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore claimed that Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham is the answer to Liverpool's problems.

He said:

"James Milner shouldn't be called upon to be a key member of the team, that's a fact. It's his age, he shouldn't. He should be a bit part player, he's earned that right, he's a great guy in the dressing room, he should be on his coaching path and probably will be in Liverpool."

He continued:

"Jordan Henderson, great captain, great leader, legend and again you're looking for an upgrade. You're looking to kick things on. Keita hasn't really done it. Harvey is too young... the way Klopp plays and where he came from and the injury at the beginning of last season, unrealistic to expect him to be 'the man'."

Collymore also hit out at FSG for not splashing the cash this summer to buy a top quality midfielder like Bellingham, saying:

"Liverpool have midfield problems. The fans know that. We've talked about people like Jude Bellingham. I would have got him in, in this window and blown them [Borussia Dortmund] out the market and that's down to FSG."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



97 appearances

19 assists

12 goals



19 years of age. Jude Bellingham for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions:97 appearances19 assists12 goals19 years of age. Jude Bellingham for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions:97 appearances19 assists12 goals19 years of age. 👏 https://t.co/uWKtBa6VT9

He concluded:

"The notion that FSG don't have the money is ridiculous. It's a wealthy sporting organization that owns many sporting domains and properties. If they want money, they can leverage money from individuals associated with the club, but they have a very strict business model."

Liverpool will next take on Ajax at home in their second UEFA Champions League Group A fixture on Tuesday (September 13).

Liverpool rope in Arthur Melo on loan to address midfield issues

On the deadline day (September 1), Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus to address their injury-stricken midfield.

According to journalist James Pearce, the club paid a loan fee in the region of £4 million for the Brazilian with an option to buy for £32 million next summer.

Arthur, 26, made his debut in his team's 4-1 loss at Napoli in their UEFA Champions League Group A opener on September 7. He featured in 13 minutes of action after coming off the bench.

