"He is a bit of a Rolls-Royce with the way he moves" - Aaron Ramsdale singles out Arsenal star who 'never seems phased' for special praise

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has praised Gunners centre-back William Saliba for the way he has fit in since returning to the club.

Having signed for the Premier League giants in 2019, Saliba spent three seasons on loan in Ligue 1. The Frenchman finally returned to the Emirates this summer and has quickly become a key part of Mikel Arteta's side.

Saliba has started each of Arsenal's eight Premier League matches, helping them record seven wins and three clean sheets. He has also chipped in with a goal and two assists in those games.

Speaking about Saliba's impact since returning to the team, Ramsdale said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"He has fit in really well. It is a credit to him that he has been put straight into the team, he is a bit of a Rolls-Royce with the way he moves and he has never seemed phased."

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #afc #arsenal 🗣️ Aaron Ramsdale on William Saliba: “He has fit in really well. It is a credit to him that he has been put straight into the team, he is a bit of a Rolls-Royce with the way he moves and he has never seemed phased.” [ @Independent 🗣️ Aaron Ramsdale on William Saliba: “He has fit in really well. It is a credit to him that he has been put straight into the team, he is a bit of a Rolls-Royce with the way he moves and he has never seemed phased.” [@Independent] #afc #arsenal https://t.co/levMAUF8Hs

The Arsenal and England custodian acknowledged, however, that the young centre-back isn't immune to mistakes and said:

"He is still a young boy so still makes mistakes so at the minute it is either Ben (White), myself, Gabriel [Magalhaes] or Thomas Partey digging him out and he is digging other people out as well."

Ramsdale concluded:

"That is the main thing at the minute, our mistakes aren't leading to too many things and that is the sign of a team with good characters in and around that back five."

Arsenal stay atop Premier League standings with 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal's fantastic start to the Premier League season continued as they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 at the Emirates on Saturday (October 1).

The Gunners began the game well and took the lead in the 20th minute as Thomas Partey fired a superb shot home from the edge of the box. However, Spurs slowly grew into the game and got the chance to equalize when Gabriel Magalhaes fouled Richarlison in the box.

Harry Kane stepped up to take the spot-kick and struck it straight down the middle to bring the visitors level. Antonio Conte's side drastically improved after scoring and both teams repelled each other out to go into half-time at 1-1.

However, the visitors' good work came undone as an error from Hugo Lloris just four minutes after the break allowed Gabriel Jesus to put Arsenal ahead again. Emerson Royal's 62nd-minute dismissal for a stamp on compatriot Gabriel Martinelli put Tottenham in an even worse position.

Granit Xhaka scored just five minutes after the red card was handed out to put the game to bed once and for all.

Arsenal @Arsenal



We did this together, Gooners Energy. Commitment. Passion.We did this together, Gooners Energy. Commitment. Passion.We did this together, Gooners ✊ https://t.co/tfVAitYy8u

The win meant the Gunners remained at the top of the league standings with 21 points from eight games, while Spurs stayed in third place with 17 points.

Poll : 0 votes