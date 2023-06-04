"He borders on perfection" - La Liga star claims he'll never be able to replicate performances of Real Madrid player

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon heaped praise on Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois, claiming he would physically never be able to be like the Belgium international.

Simon has established himself as Spain's number-one choice in goal since 2021, accumulating 31 caps in total. The 25-year-old is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has plied his trade for Athletic Bilbao for seven seasons, making 158 appearances.

When asked about Thibaut Courtois in an interview with AS, Simon commended the Real Madrid goalkeeper and said:

"You can look at Ter Stegen in some things, in Oblak in others, but Courtois, as much as I want to look at his coordination or blocks, is physically so big, so long and skillful, that I will never be able to be like him. I will never reach balls that a 2.05 guy reaches because I am 15 centimeters shorter."

He added:

"But, of course, for me, he borders on perfection as a goalkeeper, you have to adjust the balls a lot, you see very little angle from which to score the goal. And like Karim, he is decisive in the area, in this case, his own. Having players like that makes you a top team."

Thibaut Courtois has been sensational for Real Madrid amid their struggles this season. The 31-year-old has 17 clean sheets in 47 appearances, keeping Los Blancos in the game multiple times.

Despite Real Madrid failing to win either La Liga or the UEFA Champions League this season, Courtois was one of their stars who was consistent throughout the campaign. He was also instrumental in Los Blancos winning the Copa del Rey.

Eden Hazard set to leave Real Madrid after four-year struggle at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid and Eden Hazard reached a mutual agreement to terminate the 32-year-old's contract yesterday (June 3). The former Chelsea superstar is set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on June 30, ending his four-year stint at the club.

Hazard was signed by Los Blancos in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of €100 million. He reportedly earned £400,000 per week and was expected to be a superstar at the club.

Unfortunately, Hazard struggled to maintain fitness and had to deal with multiple injuries during his time in Madrid. He fell out of favor with Carlo Ancelotti and was rarely given a chance in the starting XI.

Over four seasons, Eden Hazard only made 76 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. He did manage to win eight trophies, including two La Liga crowns and a Champions League title.

