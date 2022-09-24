“He was born to be great and hopefully he can come to Manchester United” – Antonio Valencia urges Red Devils to sign ‘humble’ player

Manchester United legend Antonio Valencia has urged the Red Devils to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caiceido.

The former United right-back has lauded his Ecuadorian compatriot, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford from Brighton & Hove Albion.

He told Studio Football:

"Hopefully Caicedo can go to a big team in England. He is a humble boy; he was born to be great and hopefully he can come to Manchester United."

Reports claim that the Red Devils were interested in signing Caiceido this past summer but lured Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro to Old Trafford.

The Ecuadorian was one of many midfielders to be linked to the Red Devils before Casemiro arrived.

Erik ten Hag also spent the majority of the summer trying to secure a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Caiceido has impressed for Brighton with two goals and as many assists in 16 appearances in his career thus far.

He spent last season out on loan at Beershot V.A. where he made 14 appearances, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

His performances have been heralded by many and former Brighton manager Graham Potter was keen to hold on to the midfielder this past summer.

The new Chelsea manager said whilst in charge of the Seagulls that a valuation of £42 million was way below the fee it would take to sign Caicedo (via 90min):

"In football you never know, but we are quite calm and confident," he told a press conference. You'd probably get his boots for that [£42m] from the chairman - maybe! £100m? They can try."

He added:

"It doesn't surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level. As soon as you do research on him you realise he is a top kid, great person, young, playing in the Premier League, has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level."

Fabrizio Romano



"Man Utd rumours? Many links, normal… my agent was on it". Moises Caicedo: "I've to say thanks to Potter. Chelsea? One of the best teams in the world, nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. But I'm really happy at Brighton", tells Olé.

Remains to be seen if Manchester United will go back in for Caicedo

The Ecuadorian impressed for Brighton in 2-1 win over Manchester United

Manchester United may recommence their interest in Caicedo in the future but they now have several midfielders at Old Trafford.

Casemiro joins Scott McTominay, Fred and Christian Eriksen at the Red Devils and there are other positions in the United squad that Ten Hag will want to attend to.

However, with Caicedo's stock continuing to rise, the Red Devils can expect more competition for his signature.

That could see them move for the Ecuadorian if his impressive performances continue.

Moisés Caicedo



We continue to prepare, what a privilege to wear this beautiful t-shirt

