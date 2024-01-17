“He was born to be a star” - Al-Nassr coach explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘special in everything’

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro recently heaped praise on club captain and forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He's won five Ballons d'Or, broken numerous records, and performed brilliantly in five different leagues now.

The Portuguese attacker turns 39 next month but is still going strong with Al-Nassr. Many expect Cristiano Ronaldo to retire soon but he has insisted that he still has plenty to offer. Castro recently spoke about the same, lauding his compatriot's discipline, work ethic, and personality, among other things.

He said (via Record.pt):

"He is special in everything: the way he works, the way he communicates, the way he supports, the way he recovers, the way he presents himself in public. He was born to be a star. He has all the conditions to remain at the top, as he has been for many years...

"I say the same thing that Ronaldo said a few days ago: who is going to say when it is time to stop; who is going to decide his life is himself. No one has the right to give an opinion on the fate of other people and vice versa."

Cristiano Ronaldo was the top scorer in the calendar year 2023 with 54 goals, ahead of the likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Fernando Torres hails Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in big games

Cristiano Ronaldo has won numerous trophies for club and country over the years and has played a key part in helping the team win them. He has won five UEFA Champions League and has the most goals in the knockout stages with 67. He has scored in numerous semi-finals and finals over the years.

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres recently hailed Ronaldo as the biggest big game player in the world, saying (via Cristiano Xtra):

“Maybe there is not a bigger game player in the world than Ronaldo, and those are the nights that he loves.”

Al-Nassr have reached the AFC Champions League Round of 16, where they will face Al-Feiha over two legs. They will hope Ronaldo can continue his form of scoring in big games as they look to lift the trophy.

The Portuguese ace has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 games for the Knights of Njad across competitions this season.