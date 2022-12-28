"He is the boss again" - Cristiano Ronaldo exit has benefited Manchester United star says Patrice Evra 

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra believes Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Old Trafford has allowed Bruno Fernandes to become the Red Devils' talisman again. The former France captain insists that the Portuguese attacking midfielder should be the side's main set-piece taker.

Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United in November after a massive fallout between the club and the player. The Portuguese superstar featured in a bombshell interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. In the interview, he hit out at the club's owners, manager Erik ten Hag, and former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo should still be remembered as one of Man United's greats, according to Patrice Evra 🤝 Cristiano Ronaldo should still be remembered as one of Man United's greats, according to Patrice Evra 🤝 https://t.co/M4Unxjs9Y4

Ronaldo and Fernandes shared the responsibility for taking penalties last season. Fernandes missed two of his efforts last term, moving him down the pecking order.

However, the attacking midfielder is now back to being the main man on set pieces, and Evra seems delighted. The Frenchman told Amazon Prime (via GOAL):

"Bruno Fernandes has to be the main man and you can feel it now Ronaldo is not here anymore and you can feel that he is the boss again. He is the one taking the free kicks, the one taking the corner kicks and I am sorry, that is what Bruno Fernandes needs."

Evra's comments came after Manchester United's return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest on 27 December. The Red Devils secured a 3-0 victory, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred getting on the scoresheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently without a club although the Portuguese ace has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr.

Patrice Evra reveals conversations with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes about Cristiano Ronaldo

Evra also revealed that he asked Fernandes whether Cristiano Ronaldo's presence held him back earlier in the season. However, the Manchester United midfielder refused to give a definitive answer, according to the Frenchman.

Evra said (via the aforementioned outlet's report):

"I remember when I talked with him after a game and he didn’t want to say that, because he would be like, ‘I can’t play with every player,' but you can’t have two chefs like they say in French, and that’s what happened so I am not surprised about the performance of Bruno Fernandes."

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 🏻 A top team performance for a late Christmas present 3 points A top team performance for a late Christmas present 3 points 💪🏻 https://t.co/4f4fxxiKMD

Following their 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, the Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League table. Ten Hag's men will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away at the Molineux Stadium on 31 December.

