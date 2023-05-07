"He had the bravery to do it" - Erik ten Hag explains why he respects former Manchester United boss David Moyes ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has outlined his respect for West Ham United boss David Moyes' bravery in taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

The legendary Ferguson chose to retire at the end of the 2012-13 season after adding yet another Premier League title. He is believed to have had a hand in electing Moyes, who had done an admirable job at Everton, to take over from him the following campaign.

However, the current West Ham manager's time with the Red Devils lasted less than a year as he was fired in April 2014. Moyes' record in that time wasn't great, with Manchester United winning 26, drawing 10 and losing 15 of his 51 matches in charge.

Regardless, Ten Hag believes the Scottish tactician took a brave leap by going to Old Trafford at the time he chose to. The Dutch tactician said when asked if it was easier for him to replace Ferguson after a few years rather than doing so the following year itself (via Metro):

‘‘It’s hypothetical, so you’ll never know. But it’s quite clear when you have to succeed Sir Alex that is a big challenge and that is a really difficult job to do.’’

He added:

‘‘So, yeah, he did it, he had the bravery to do it, so that’s why I think I admire him that much. He’s also that long already with many clubs in the Premier League, so it’s a great manager with a lot of skills.’’

Ten Hag's comments came prior to Manchester United's Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday, May 7. He concluded:

‘‘I know my team has to be their best on Sunday. We have to play our maximum if we want to get the result we need, and that’s a win.’’

The two teams will clash at the London Stadium for the first time in this campaign. They have already met twice at Old Trafford, once each in the league and FA Cup, with both games ending in victories for the hosts.

Manchester United and West Ham look to return to winning ways on Sunday

Both Manchester United and West Ham United will enter their clash on Sunday after suffering defeats in their most recent Premier League fixtures.

Erik ten Hag's side have won just two of their last five fixtures across competitions, with one of those wins coming on penalties against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup. Their last match was also against the Seagulls, who extracted revenge with a 1-0 win at home courtesy of Alexis Mac Allister's late penalty.

David Moyes' men have also won just two of their last five matches in all competitions and enter this contest on a three-game losing streak. The Hammers lost 3-0 to league leaders Manchester City, with Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden getting on the scoresheet.

