"He was a brilliant signing", "He has risen today" - Fans in awe of Arsenal star's showing in 4-0 win over Ipswich

Fans were delighted with Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino, following his display in the Gunners' 4-0 victory over Ipswich Town earlier today (April 20). The 28-year-old has undoubtedly become one of the most important additions to Mikel Arteta's lineup since he joined up at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish midfielder put in a tremendous shift in the midfield for 57 minutes before being substituted. He was one of the best players on the pitch, making four tackles and a game-high ten duels won.

Although he didn't score, he significantly contributed to the attacking phase of Arsenal's game. With many of the first-choice forwards sidelined due to injuries, Merino has had to step forward into an advanced role in recent games. While he played in the midfield against Ipswich, he delivered a quality performance, adding an assist to his tally of eight goals and five assists in 39 games.

Social media responded almost instantaneously to praise Merino for his influence and work rate while he was on the pitch. The fans shared comments like these:

"Mikel Merino was a brilliant signing. I have never doubted Arteta" a fan said.

"Merino has risen today" another added.

"Merino is doing things that make you question if he’s even real." a third claimed.

"You see Mikel Merino. I see prime Olivier Giroud." a fourth was delighted.

"Mikel Merino needed ten games at centre forward to become the duel winning David Silva" another fan noted.

"Mikel merino is that guy in the friend group who just tags along at first but you end up striking a deep connection with" this fan insisted.

Arsenal batter Ipswich Town 4-0 to delay Liverpool's title celebrations

An easy day in the park for Arsenal at Portman Road was needed to stall Liverpool's Premier League title victory celebrations. Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Ethan Nwaneri scored for the visitors, who cruised to victory after a red card for the home side early in the match.

Trossard netted first in the 14th minute after Martin Odegaard had sliced through midfield, with Martinelli soon adding the second in the 28th. The hosts' imperfections were heightened when Leif Davis was sent off in the 32nd minute for a reckless challenge on Bukayo Saka, leaving Ipswich one man down.

After halftime, Arsenal continued to apply pressure, and Trossard managed his second of the game in the 69th minute. Nwaneri sealed the deal with a deflected goal later on (88').

Arsenal could end the weekend 13 points behind Liverpool, who cannot now win the title at Leicester. Ipswich, rooted down in the bottom three, look even more likely to be heading back to the Championship at the end of the season.

