"He brings a positivity to everything that he does" - Gary Neville praises Liverpool star for performance in Spurs win

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was all praise for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott for his performance in the 4-2 Premier League home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (May 5).

The Reds got off to a rousing start at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute before Andrew Robertson made it 2-0 on the cusp of half-time.

After Cody Gakpo tripled the hosts' advantage in the 50th minute, Elliott joined the party nine minutes later with a sumptuous strike as the Reds seemed in cruise control.

Although Spurs rallied with two goals in the final 20 minutes, Jurgen Klopp's side took the three points to mathematically keep themselves alive in the title race. Neville, impressed by Elliott's performance, said on Sky Sports (via TBR):

“A big smile from Harvey Elliott and his manager. He just looks like one of those players that’s popular with everyone, and he’s certainly popular with everyone at this ground now.

"(It was) argorgeously curled strike. What a goal! He brings a positivity to everything that he does."

Elliott, 21, has had an outstanding season, bagging four goals and nine assists in 51 games across competitions. He also registered an assist against Spurs.

"I was over the moon" - Liverpool's Harvey Elliott after scoring against Spurs

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was understandably over the moon with his strike against Spurs on Sunday.

Admitting that he initially thought that the ball would go out, he was thrilled when it nestled in the back of the net, giving his side a 4-0 advantage on the cusp of the hour mark.

"I thought it was going over to be honest," Elliott said (as per BBC MOTD).

"Obviously it hit the net, and I was over the moon and delighted to score. Any goal in a Liverpool shirt is always an honour, and the manner I scored it today was one for a lifetime that I will remember."

Elliott will hope to replicate his outing against Spurs when the Reds visit Aston Villa next on May 13 before the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield draws to a close six days later at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.