"He was my brother in the locker room" - Real Madrid star makes his feelings clear about Casemiro joining Manchester United

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has revealed his disappointment in seeing Casemiro depart the La Liga side for Manchester United this past summer.

The Uruguayan has been in fine form at the start of the new season, finding the net on four occasions.

The midfielder was on the scoresheet in Los Blancos' 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on September 18.

Valverde is excelling off the back of a brilliant 2021-22 campaign in which he appears to have formed a close relationship with former teammate Casemiro.

The Brazilian left Real Madrid for Manchester United for £63.4 million in August and Valverde has reflected on the departure.

He told TNT Sports (via Bola VIP):

“It was very sad, obviously. For me, he was more than a teammate. He was a very special person, who opened doors for me at all times, advised me, taught me the values of this team and this club. He always supported me."

The Uruguayan continued,

“He was my brother in the locker room. I miss him already, but I wish Casemiro and his whole family all the best always, wherever they are.”

Casemiro had huge success at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 336 appearances, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists.

The Brazilian won the Champions League on five occasions and the La Liga title three times.

His last outing for Carlo Ancelotti's side came in the 2-0 win over Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup.

RMadridHome_ @RMadridHome_ Casemiro: “Federico Valverde will be one of the best number 8’s in the world. He reminds me of Paul Scholes.” Casemiro: “Federico Valverde will be one of the best number 8’s in the world. He reminds me of Paul Scholes.” https://t.co/hmVHOdBjkz

A slow start to life at Manchester United for former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Not the best of starts for Casemiro

Expectations were high following Casemiro's big money move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils had longed for a defensive midfield signing of the Brazilian's ilk for a number of years.

However, it has been a somewhat slow start for Casemiro at Old Trafford, who has made just one start in five appearances thus far.

The surprising form of Scott McTominay has kept the former Real Madrid man on the substitutes bench.

It shouldn't be too long until Casemiro is having more of an impact for United though.

It took Raphael Varane a season to truly get going at Old Trafford and even then the French centre-back boasts an impressive record for Manchester United.

The Red Devils have won every game Varane has started, and lost every game in which he has not this season.

Casemiro has a strong support unit around him with former Real Madrid teammates Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo at United.

The Old Trafford faithful may just need to be a little more patient with their new defensive midfield star.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far