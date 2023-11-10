“He has brought us magical things” - Barcelona midfielder still welcome at former club as director sends message

Girona director Quique Carcel has stated that the club would be open to the return of Oriol Romeu, who left them to join Barcelona this summer.

Sergio Busquets' departure on a free transfer meant the Blaugrana needed a replacement in holding midfield, but their shoe-string budget limited their options. Despite being linked with Real Sociedad's Ivan Zubimendi and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, they chose to sign former La Masia midfielder Romeu.

The Spaniard spent only one season with Girona, having joined from Southampton last summer. However, he started 33 of their 38 La Liga games and scored twice, helping them secure a 10th-placed finish in their first season back in the top-flight after three years.

The Blanquivermells are currently top of the league table with 31 points from 12 matches, four clear of third-placed Barcelona.

In an interview with Girona-based publication Diari de Girona, Carcel praised Romeu for his impact on the club, adding that he would be welcome back at the Estadi Montilivi. He said (as quoted by Barca Blaugranes):

“Personally, I would like one hundred percent [to have Romeu back]. He has brought us magical things. Many players have told me that he taught them how to compete.

“If I see options? It’s not easy because there are contracts, but I don’t see it as impossible.”

It's worth noting that Romeu's transfer to the reigning La Liga champions was not without drama.

Shortly after the move was confirmed, Spanish publication SPORT reported that Barcelona were unable to meet Girona's €4.5 million valuation of the Spaniard. Ultimately, they paid only €3.4 million, with Romeu reportedly paying the rest from his own pocket.

Oriol Romeu has struggled of late for Barcelona

Oriol Romeu initially received plenty of praise for fitting in well into Barcelona's system.

The 32-year-old was part of a four-man midfield alongside Pablo Gavi, either Pedri or Ilkay Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong. However, injuries to Pedri (hamstring) and De Jong (ankle) meant the Catalans lost some dynamism and work-rate in midfield, which left Romeu exposed, especially on the counter.

As a result, manager Xavi Hernandez has often deployed Gundogan as the pivot in recent games, with Gavi and youngster Fermin Lopez operating ahead of him.

This has meant Romeu has started just one of Barcelona's last four La Liga matches. However, the season is long and he will back himself to get back into the starting XI more regularly, especially once De Jong returns.

Overall, Romeu has played 15 times across competitions for the Blaugrana this season, recording one assist. He has averaged 1.5 tackles, 3.1 duels won and 3.3 ball recoveries per game in La Liga, while completing 90% of his passes.