"He has built his way up" – Robbie Savage angered by claims that players would not respect Manchester United-linked boss 

Ex-Wales international Robbie Savage has jumped to Kieran McKenna's defence following claims that Manchester United players would not respect the Ipswich Town manager.

McKenna, who turned 38 earlier this month, has recently emerged as one of the candidates to replace Erik ten Hag as Red Devils boss. He is said to be on a list with other managerial choices like Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Roberto De Zerbi, and Thomas Frank.

Earlier this Sunday, Savage voiced his frustrations regarding one fan's suggestion that McKenna would fail to command the respect of certain Manchester United stars. He said on BBC 606 (h/t TBR):

"You tell me why? You tell me why a respected coach who has earned it, he was at Manchester United, has done the hard yards, he has built his way up, he has got back-to-back promotions with Ipswich Town, a big football club. And if he got the job at Manchester United... don't you think [it's wrong] because he has manager Ipswich, he doesn't get the respect? I think that's wrong."

McKenna, who was a part of United's backroom staff between 2016 and 2021, guided Ipswich to a runners-up finish in the EFL Championship table with 96 points this season. He helped them become the first club since Southampton in 2012 to secure back-to-back promotions from EFL League One to the Premier League.

Since joining the Tractor Boys in December 2021, McKenna has registered 76 wins and just 20 losses in 131 matches across competitions. He has coached his side to score 257 goals and concede 122 goals so far.

Meanwhile, McKenna has told his friends that he is waiting to pounce on the Red Devils job amid interest from Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, as per Football Insider. However, he has to wait for Ten Hag to get sacked after INEOS' season-end review.

Manchester United told to rope in 3 players

Speaking to Dutch website Voetbal International, Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag claimed that his team require a host of signings this summer. He said (h/t FourFourTwo):

"We need to sign an extra striker in the summer. And if we can sign another central midfielder and a replacement for [Raphael] Varane, things will look good again. If the team remains fit, we can try and aim for top four [in the Premier League] again."

After finishing eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League table, United are aiming to revamp their squad. They have reportedly been linked with strikers like Joshua Zirkzee, Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak.

Manchester United, who lifted the FA Cup earlier this Saturday, are also allegedly keeping tabs on defenders Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Marc Guehi. They have also been heavily linked with Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves, who has impressed with his ball-winning ability in midfield of late.