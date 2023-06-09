"He has that burst of speed" - Usain Bolt claims Manchester United star can beat him in 20-yard sprint race

World's fastest man Usain Bolt believes Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could beat him in a 20-yard sprint race.

Bolt will be in action during Soccer Aid on Sunday as England take on World XI at Old Trafford.

Usain Bolt has been a long-term admirer and fan of Manchester United and was also a regular at their Carrington training complex during the peak of his powers. The Jamaican sprinter had also spent time at the club on trial as a forward and was gifted a shirt with his record 100m time of '9.63' seconds on the back.

It would be no surprise if players were eager to challenge Bolt to sprints during his visits to Manchester and the sprinter believes the club have one player who could give him a run for his money.

Below is the transript of the conversation between Darren Bent and Usain Bolt on talkSPORT:

Bent: "I read an article where you said that Rashford could beat you over 20 yards, is that correct?"

Bolt: "Yeah! Rashford is quick out the blocks, that is what he does. He has that burst of speed but after that, I told him, you could probably get me in 20 yards. But after that, it is over."

Usain Bolt is arguably one of the most famous Manchester United fans in the world. Such is his fandom that the sprinter even went to the extent of saying he would like to play for the club in a professional capacity towards the end of his athletics career in 2013.

The Jamaican also delivered his verdict on the Red Devils' season, saying:

"This season has been positive. I wish we won the FA Cup but it is just one of those things.

"We got one trophy and are in the top four. The way were looking for the past couple of seasons, this is just a positive moment.

"I am just happy we have a great coach that is bringing the team together."

Manchester United will look to add strength in depth to their squad over the upcoming transfer window as they gear up for next season.

