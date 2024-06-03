"He would call me every day" - Real Madrid legend opens up on how he had to 'babysit' David Beckham in Victoria's absence 

Real Madrid legend Michel Salgado has opened up about how he had to "babysit" David Beckham in the absence of Victoria Beckham.

The Inter Miami co-owner became one of the most sought-after talents after his brilliant performances at Manchester United. He decided to join Los Blancos in the summer of 2003 after seemingly falling out with ex-Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, things didn't go too well initially for the former England forward, who struggled to adjust to life in Spain. Opening up about how he helped Beckham during his early days in Madrid, Salgado told TNT Sports (via Mirror):

Trending

"For me it was a tough moment because I had to babysit him a little bit. Victoria was not there so I was the only guy speaking English.

"He would call me everyday, ‘Michel, let’s go for this, let’s go for that’. So it was a pretty good time. For me, it was good because I practised English. I did it with Macca (Steve McManaman) before and then I had Beckham so it was a good moment."

Beckham spent four years at the Santiago Bernabeu before departing for LA Galaxy in 2007. He made 159 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid, bagging 20 goals and 51 assists in the process.

The 49-year-old managed to win La Liga just once and never laid his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy with Los Blancos. Salgado and Beckham played 111 matches together but did not record a joint goal contribution.

David Beckham pays tribute to Real Madrid superstar after UEFA Champions League final

David Beckham

Former Real Madrid sensation David Beckham paid tribute to Jude Bellingham after the latter managed to win his first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy. Los Blancos defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in this year's final on Saturday (June 1).

The England international, who started the match, has been brilliant since joining the Spanish giants from Dortmund last summer for a reported €103 million.

Standing shirtless and mimicking Bellingham's new celebration, Beckham wrote on Instagram:

"HEY JUDE !! What a first season."

In his first season with Real Madrid, Bellingham made 42 appearances across competitions, bagging 23 goals and 13 assists from an advanced midfield position. The 20-year-old also managed to win the Champions League, La Liga, and Supercopa de Espana with his current employers this campaign.