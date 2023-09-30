“He came hot on the heels of Cristiano Ronaldo” – Michael Owen suggests ex-Manchester United teammate had ability to match Ronaldo’s levels

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen recently shared his belief that Nani should have scaled the same heights as Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. Both wingers from Portugal established a close relationship when they were teammates in Manchester.

Nani, who joined the Premier League club in 2007, was touted as Ronaldo's natural successor. However, he fell short of the lofty expectations, unlike Ronaldo who has achieved monumental success in football, including five Ballon d’Ors and five Champions League titles.

It's no small feat to be compared to Ronaldo, who has netted more than 850 career goals. Nevertheless, Nani's journey with the Red Devils was somewhat underwhelming as he scored a meager 36 goals in 219 appearances, before making an unceremonious exit to Fenerbahce in 2015.

Such a transition hardly caused a stir, largely because the player was unable to solidify his place as a club legend.

Owen, who shared the locker room with Nani for two seasons, voiced his thoughts on the talented winger in a recent interview with the Daily Star (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think you go through life meeting people and you think ‘Oh, he'll do well in life, she'll do well in life’ and whatever. There are loads of players that were absolutely so talented and then probably didn't ever (reach their potential).

In the interview, he explained that some players might appear destined for greatness, but fail to achieve it:

"And there were lots of players you think might be a bit of a journeyman, and all of a sudden they reach the absolute top because they're just like mentality monsters. And you know of players that were exceptionally talented and probably could have done even more. Someone like Nani at Manchester United."

The former Manchester United striker continued:

"You talk to players and he came hot on the heels of Cristiano Ronaldo (but) possibly felt a little bit in his shadow. But the ability of that kid… He would go and get man of the match three or four weeks on the spin, and then he’d have a little knock or something would go against him and his confidence could be shot and you wouldn't see him for a couple of months. But he had just tons of ability."

Former Manchester United striker Chicharito praises Cristiano Ronaldo's impact during brief Real Madrid stint

Former Manchester United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has opened up about his brief experience playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

The two players had a fleeting collaboration during the 2014-15 La Liga season, when Hernandez was loaned to the Spanish giants. Though their times at Old Trafford didn't coincide, Hernandez was paired with Ronaldo in Madrid after being sidelined by then-Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal.

Now, Chicharito has shed light on the experience, specifically dispelling the notion that Ronaldo was a challenging presence in the locker room. In an interview with Paramount+, he lavished praise on the Portugese player's locker room demeanor (via Mirror):

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] was phenomenal in the locker room and also in his way of being. I don't think I have met or seen a player who has come out to say that Cristiano is a difficult or complicated person."

Contrary to some opinions that have labeled Cristiano Ronaldo as difficult, Hernandez was unequivocal in his support. He also highlighted that Ronaldo's competitive edge was a trait that actually enhanced the team spirit, rather than detracting from it.