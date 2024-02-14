"He came from nothing and succeeded" – Portuguese midfielder claims incredible Cristiano Ronaldo is 'an idol to every player'

Benfica loanee Paulo Bernardo has stated that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is an inspirational figure for every player in the world, hailing the veteran's prowess in the process.

Portugal, who are seventh in the FIFA world rankings, will lock horns with Scotland in the UEFA Nations League later this year. They will also face Croatia and Poland in the League A Group 1 before the knockouts.

Asked about his nation facing Scotland in September and then in October, Celtic's Bernardo asserted that Ronaldo will be in action despite him turning 39 earlier this month. He told the Daily Record:

"It's a very interesting draw with Portugal playing Scotland! The boys haven't said too much but I am sure we will be talking about it nearer the time. It will be a nice game to see. Will Ronaldo be playing? Probably yes! You never know. He's 39 now but he keeps going."

Claiming that the attacker is a footballing idol, the 22-year-old added:

"I don't know if I will be playing at that age. I'll need to look after my body like he does. But it is not just that. It is his mental strength. He is absolutely incredible. Do I see him as a role model? Of course. He is like an idol to every player. We all look up to him."

Further lauding the ex-Real Madrid man's career, Bernardo continued:

"It's a maybe bit much to expect to achieve all the things that he has done and is still doing. But he is an inspiration to every player. He came from nothing and he succeeded and achieved so much. We always look to him and try to do our best as well."

Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer last January, has been in fine form for both club and country of late. He bagged 54 goals in 59 combined appearances in 2023 and is likely to maintain his momentum.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post ahead of AFC Champions League contest

Earlier past month, Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a calf problem during the Saudi Pro League's winter break. He missed his side's 6-0 friendly victory over Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami on February 1, but started their 2-0 friendly defeat against Al-Hilal on February 8.

Now, with Al-Nassr set to face Al-Fayha in the AFC Champions League last-16 first leg this Wednesday (February 14), the 39-year-old has made a post on Instagram. He wrote:

"Focused on the job ahead! 😤💪🏽"

So far this season, the 205-cap Portugal international has netted 30 goals and laid out 11 assists in 31 games across competitions for Al-Nassr.