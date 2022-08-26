"He came out with a problem on his Achilles, out of the game" - Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United forward will miss Southampton clash

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has been ruled out of the side's clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on August 26 with an Achilles injury.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed the Frenchman's absence in his pre-match presser, saying (via United in Focus):

"Anthony came out with a problem with his Achilles, out of the game. We have to wait. I cannot tell a prognosis, how long it takes. I hope he will be fit for the next game.”

Ten Hag is hopeful the former AS Monaco striker will be available for the side's next game against Leicester City on September 1.

Martial had only returned to the United side for his first appearance of the season against Liverpool on August 22.

He had missed the side's two opening fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford through a hamstring problem.

Injury issues have plagued Martial's time as a Manchester United player, with the French striker having made 270 appearances since joining the club in 2015.

Ten Hag's men will be looking to keep their winning momentum going following their crucial victory over Liverpool.

Martial assisted Marcus Rashford for the eventual winner and the Red Devils will have to make do without the Frenchman against Southampton.

"Casemiro is fit" - Ten Hag confirms Manchester United new signing to be available against Southampton

Casemiro could make his debut against the Saints

There is good news for Manchester United fans with regards to new signing Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder looks set to take part in the game against the Saints, with Ten Hag confirming his availability:

"Casemiro is fit, yeah. He did all the training sessions. He trained individually and in the last days he trained with the team."

Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid in a £63.6 million and many are expecting him to come straight into the defensive midfield position.

Manchester United currently sit 14th in the Premier League table and will need to start picking up more wins if they are to mount a top four challenge.

They began the campaign in demoralizing fashion, losing 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford and 4-0 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

There has been a ton of speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese star seemingly looking to leave the club.

However, he looks set to remain at Old Trafford and could come back into the starting XI against Southampton due to Martial's injury.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was dropped to the bench for United's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

