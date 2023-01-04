"He can achieve anything" - Manchester United attacker told what he must do to reach the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha recently heaped praise on attacker Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman was once again on the scoresheet as United secured a 3-0 home win against Brentford on January 3.

Speaking to Compare.bet, Saha suggested that Rashford could score 30-40 goals a season and reach the levels of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Here's what the retired attacker said:

"He’s a player who can score 30-40 goals a season. There’s no doubt about it. He can do it all and why can’t Marcus Rashford do as much or even more than Haaland or Mbappe? Those two guys have great pace and awareness that very few players have. They’re so good at getting in the right areas and scoring different sorts of goals, which is what Marcus is starting to do."

He added:

"If he remains fit, remains confident, he is unstoppable. He can achieve everything. I haven’t seen a talent at United this good since Cristiano Ronaldo. He just needs that aggression and that belief that set aside players like Messi and Cristiano from the rest."

Rashford has scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 23 games for Manchester United across competitions this season.

While Rashford has been shining for Manchester United, that hasn't quite been the case with another bright prospect, Jadon Sancho. Saha shared a piece of advice for the struggling winger, saying:

"I think that he has to work hard, you have to show that you are here to achieve greatness and show the talent you have. There is no one like Jadon in the world with his style and the way he plays. He hasn’t shown that yet."

He added:

"I also think he didn’t arrive fully fit and he has to work on his physique. He needs to watch the other players in the squad that have been improving and to learn from them."

Sancho has registered just three goals and one assist in 14 games for Manchester United across competitions this season.

Louis Saha shared his assessment of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are seemingly heading in the right direction under new manager Erik ten Hag. Saha shared his assessment of the Dutch manager, saying:

"I see only improvements. Straight away he identified the weaknesses the club had, whether it be infrastructure, the structure at the club, the players – he has done that. He’s got it spot on."

He added:

"There’s obviously not the same formula for every player and the Cristiano Ronaldo situation was a difficult one, but he dealt with that well. He’s under pressure, because at United they need results. he had to deliver quick or after four or five bad games people can say it was a bad decision to hire him."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Erik ten Hag's start at Manchester United has been seriously impressive Erik ten Hag's start at Manchester United has been seriously impressive 👏 https://t.co/FbiVJColLR

