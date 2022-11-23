"He can do it all" "Stunning player" - France fans laud 22-year-old's 'flawless' display in 4-1 2022 FIFA World Cup thrashing of Australia 

France fans have lauded midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni following his flawless performance in the side's 4-1 win over Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 22 November.

Les Bleus secured a deserved victory over the Socceroos thanks to Olivier Giroud's record-breaking double, Kylian Mbappe's strike, and Adrien Rabiot's header.

Rabiot headed an equalizer in the 27th minute following Australia's Craig Goodwin's 9th minute opener.

Giroud then netted his first in the 32nd minute before Mbappe got on the scoresheet with a sublime strike in the 68th minute.

The AC Milan striker grabbed his second in the 71st minute, which ties him with Thierry Henry as France's all-time goalscorer on 51 goals.

However, fans have picked out Tchouameni for particular praise as the Real Madrid man put in a brilliant shift for Les Bleus.

The former AS Monaco midfielder made 10 passes into the final third, and made three interceptions and six recoveries - he was the pivot in midfield for Didier Deschamps' side.

His performance will enthuse France supporters as they hope to successfully retain their FIFA World Cup crown.

Les Bleus are doing so without midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, who were instrumental in their 2018 triumph.

However, Tchouameni's display is one that many will feel gives credence to the Madrid talent being more than capable of being the duo's replacement.

Here are some reactions from supporters who lauded his outing on Twitter:

Squawka @Squawka



96.05% passing accuracy

89 touches

10 final third entries

6 ball recoveries

6 duels won

4 tackles

3 interceptions



A quietly brilliant performance. Aurélien Tchouaméni's game by numbers vs Australia:96.05% passing accuracy89 touches10 final third entries6 ball recoveries6 duels won4 tackles3 interceptionsA quietly brilliant performance. Aurélien Tchouaméni's game by numbers vs Australia:96.05% passing accuracy89 touches10 final third entries6 ball recoveries6 duels won4 tackles3 interceptionsA quietly brilliant performance. 👏 https://t.co/COBNtivIY7

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Tchouameni played 76 minutes for France tonight! Brilliant performance met by an applause by the France fans. Tchouameni played 76 minutes for France tonight! Brilliant performance met by an applause by the France fans.

🦉🇳🇬🇧🇷 @Dansnewgen Tchouameni was £80m well spent, can’t explain how much of a talent this guy is. Worth every penny Tchouameni was £80m well spent, can’t explain how much of a talent this guy is. Worth every penny

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



94% pass accuracy

60 touches

4/4 ground duels won

4/4 tackles won

3 interceptions



Flawless performance in midfield. Aurelien Tchouameni’s first half by numbers vs. Australia:94% pass accuracy60 touches4/4 ground duels won4/4 tackles won3 interceptionsFlawless performance in midfield. Aurelien Tchouameni’s first half by numbers vs. Australia:94% pass accuracy 60 touches 4/4 ground duels won 4/4 tackles won 3 interceptions Flawless performance in midfield. 💫 https://t.co/tFZHhRgzF8

Deniz 🇩🇪 @MusialaEra Tchouameni moves me every single time I watch him play. So young and so mature already. He can do it all. The perfect midfielder for any team Tchouameni moves me every single time I watch him play. So young and so mature already. He can do it all. The perfect midfielder for any team

Aaron Moniz 🍁 @amonizfootball Tchouameni is some footballer man. He's that guy on both sides of the ball, stunning player Tchouameni is some footballer man. He's that guy on both sides of the ball, stunning player

.

England legend Gary Lineker expects Mbappe to add to his tally after netting in France's FIFA World Cup opener

Mbappe has arrived in Qatar

Tottenham Hotspur icon Lineker has claimed that Mbappe will likely go on to score plenty of more goals at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Frenchman took his goal brilliantly against Australia, pouncing on Ousmane Dembele's delightful threaded cross to fire past goalkeeper Matthew Ryan.

He became the youngest player to score five goals for France at the World Cup (23y 337d).

Mbappe's all-around game was superb for Les Bleus, and assisted Giroud's second strike.

Mbappe has been in red-hot form for Paris Saint-Germain this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

The PSG striker managed five goals and two assists throughout France's 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning campaign.

Lineker reacted to his latest strike on Twitter and predicted the forward to bag more goals:

"The wonderful, mesmerising (Kylian Mbappe) scores his first goal of this World Cup. I doubt it will be the last."

Get France vs Australia LIVE Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes