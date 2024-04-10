"He can always feel who is behind him" - Nemanja Vidic compares Manchester United star to Real Madrid icon Luka Modric 

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic recently said that Kobbie Mainoo reminds him of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

Kobbie Mainoo is currently enjoying a breakthrough season at Old Trafford. He has made 26 appearances for the Red Devils, bagging three goals and two assists across all competitions. After missing the initial few games of the season due to an ankle injury, the English midfielder has made 17 starts for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

Moreover, the 18-year-old was called up for the England squad during March's international break, where the Three Lions faced Brazil and Belgium. Following his decent performances, former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has lauded Mainoo and has also compared him to midfielder maestro Luka Modric.

He said (via UtdDistrict):

"Mainoo has been fantastic, especially his awareness in these (forward) areas - He reminds me sometimes of Luka Modric; he can always feel who is behind him."

Kobbie Mainoo also scored during United's 2-2 draw against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are in the sixth spot in the Premier League with 49 points in 31 matches. Next up, they'll visit the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Saturday, April 13.

Manchester United looking to sign Atalanta midfielder as Scott McTominay's successor: Reports

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as a replacement for Scott McTominay, as per TeamTalk.

Scott McTominay, a United academy graduate, has been the Red Devils' super sub in the ongoing campaign. The Scotsman has made 36 appearances, 14 of those off the bench, bagging nine goals and three assists.

Despite decent performances, the 27-year-old has failed to become Erik ten Hag's first-choice midfielder. As a result, the Red Devils are currently eyeing the situation of Teun Koopmeiners at Atalanta. However, Juventus are also set to challenge the Premier League giants in their pursuit of the Dutch midfielder.

As per the aforementioned report, Atalanta are estimated to demand a price of £43 million for Koopmeiners. This season, the Dutchman has made 37 appearances for the Seria A side, bagging 13 goals and four assists across all competitions.

