"He can bring the money" – Premier League star reacts after Jurgen Klopp hailed his teammate as 'favorite' in the league apart from Liverpool stars

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has made a transfer claim after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently name-dropped his club teammate Jarrod Bowen in a pre-match interview.

Prior to the Reds' 5-1 EFL Cup win over West Ham United earlier this Wednesday, Klopp opined on the Hammers' season. Pinpointing Bowen as a star performer, he told Sky Sports (h/t SPORTbible):

"[West Ham manager] David [Moyes] is doing an incredible job, I have to say. They are good again, through in Europe, it's really impressive. Injuries issues as well. Playing without Antonio, and Bowen steps up in that position – probably my favourite player besides my players – it's just great what he's doing."

Now, Antonio has claimed that Liverpool would need to dish out a significant fee to lure Bowen away from the London Stadium. Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, the 33-year-old elaborated:

"Jurgen Klopp said before the game that Jarrod Bowen is his favourite player in the league other than his own players. I think he's trying to lay those seeds man, he wants Jarrod. He can lay the seeds all he likes mate. The man has just signed a seven-year deal bro, if he wants that, he can bring the money."

Hinting at a potential Liverpool exit for Mohamed Salah, Antonio added:

"Who's he going to replace? Obviously he plays on the right. Are you hinting at something here? Are you letting Salah go yeah?"

Bowen, 27, has cemented himself as an indispensable squad member for his team since arriving in a switch worth up to £22 million from Hull City in January 2020. He has netted 52 goals and provided 35 assists in 180 games for the Hammers so far, lifting one trophy for them.

Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool to sign winger

According to Fichajes.net, Jurgen Klopp has requested his team's top brass to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko in the upcoming January transfer window. He is said to have identified the 20-year-old as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is expected to be subject to approaches from multiple Saudi Pro League sides next year.

Bakayoko, who reportedly rejected a £34 million switch to Brentford in the summer, has been in stellar form this campaign. The Belgian has scored four goals and laid out 13 assists in 27 matches for his team.

Salah, on the other hand, has maintained his usual elite level on the football pitch so far this term. The 31-year-old has recorded 15 goals in 24 outings for Liverpool so far, assisting eight times in the process.

